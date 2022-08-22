Sept. 23: Parent Resource Symposium ‘Chasing the High’

The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium “Chasing the High” Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

The meeting will feature speakers from the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Departments J-Team and the mental health evaluation team.

Using drugs to cope with day-to-day challenges have fatal consequences. Learn what prescription pill abuse is doing to children and learn strategies to help your children cope with the many pressures they face at school, on social media and online.

This event is free, open to the public and no registration is required. Translation in Spanish will be provided.

For more information visit DFYinSCV.com/parent-engagement or call (661) 250-3727.

