header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
67°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 8
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
| Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022

Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.

Neighborhood Cleanup
In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City invites residents to participate in this year’s Neighborhood Cleanup event where participants can pick up supplies at one of three locations and clean up litter around the community. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9. Online Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by visiting Santa Clarita Volunteers. During registration select your preferred pick up location open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Gloves, bags and a free bag of mulch will be available, while supplies last.

Rain Barrel Purchase Program
Residents can attend an information class regarding the City’s Rain Barrel Purchase program on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. The class will explain the importance of rainwater harvesting, proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels. Participants can pre-order a rain barrel for $40 plus tax each click here Rain Barrels. Limit two per household for pick-up on the same day. Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel.

Household Hazardous, Electronic Waste Collection
On Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring their household hazardous waste and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. For a full list of acceptable items visit lacounty.gov.

Bike to Work Challenge
Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 16-20 for a chance to win prizes. This year’s Bike to Work Challenge will span over the course of five days, giving participants multiple opportunities to participate. Pit stops will be available only on Thursday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Visit Green Santa Clarita to take the online pledge to bike to work. If your business is registered to participate and has the most participation in their size category, you and your team can win a free lunch. Businesses can register online or by contacting Scott Bachrach at sbachrach@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita

Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
FULL STORY...

Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects

Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
Tuesday, Mar 8, 2022
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
FULL STORY...

FivePoint Sponsor Deal Could Put Name on Cube

FivePoint Sponsor Deal Could Put Name on Cube
Friday, Mar 4, 2022
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a sponsorship package Tuesday that would add FivePoint's name to The Cube ice skating rink.
FULL STORY...

‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program

‘The Nature Fix’ Kicks Off One Story One City Program
Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022
The Santa Clarita Public Library’s 2022 One Story One City program officially kicks off Tuesday!
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Hart District Announces Facemasks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, published a communication to Hart District families informing them that face masks will become optional at all school facilities on March 12. Indoor masking will no longer be required for either students or staff regardless of vaccination status.
Hart District Announces Facemasks Will Be Optional Beginning March 12
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Discovery Princess Madrina, Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak, currently serving onboard Sky Princess, leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department. Her main role is to ensure exceptional guest experience from entertainment to food and beverage, housekeeping and guest services.
Terri Cybuliak Named Discovery Princess Madrina
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Freshman Dom De Luca won medalist honors for the first time this season and all six Cougars starters finished in the top-10 of the individual field as College of the Canyons stayed undefeated in conference play with a four-stroke victory over runner-up Santa Barbara City College at Oakmont Country Club on Monday, March 7.
Canyons Golf Wins at Oakmont, De Luca Takes Turn as Medalist
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.
Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the county's Chief Executive Office announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the office following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
Unincorporated L.A. County Minimum Wage Increases to $15.96 on July 1
Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Arts Commission to Receive Updates on Public Arts Projects
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
The Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Holiday Home Tour League will host a fashion show and tea luncheon Thursday, March 31 at the Bridgeport Clubhouse to benefit Henry Mayo's Center for Women and Newborns.
March 31: Home Tour League Fashion Show, Tea Luncheon
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
No. 7 College of the Canyons Women's Basketball had its season come to an end at the hands of No. 2 Irvine Valley College by an 80-43 final score on Saturday, with the Lasers using the victory to advance to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tourney.
Cougars Season Ends with Postseason Loss
Today in SCV History (March 8)
1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing business meeting via Zoom Wednesday, March 9, at 5 p.m.
March 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
Get your Irish on, and enjoy a burger and beer to support the American Cancer Society!
Slater’s Holding 3-Day Fundraiser for American Cancer Society
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
"Kaleidoscope of Culture: Journey through Middle Eastern Dance & Music" is a magic carpet ride through the enchanting countries of the Middle East to experience an eclectic combination of music and dance from Egypt, Israel, Iran, Turkey, Lebanon, Emirates and more.
April 1: Middle Eastern Dance, Music at The MAIN
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission will be held Wednesday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m.
March 9: L.A. County Veterans Advisory Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Santa Clarita Valley Water’s Lawn Replacement Program is back and will give homeowners, businesses, HOAs and large landscape customers more opportunities to save water and money. Replace your grass with sustainable water-wise landscaping.
SCV Water Launches New, Improved Lawn Replacement Program
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 12 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 7 - Sunday, March 13.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 12 Productions
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
Princess Cruises announced Monday the beginning of a relationship with Porsche Club of America as the official cruise vacation partner for its national events.
Princess Cruises Announces Partnership with Porsche
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
The I-5 Corridor Improvement Project will continue in the San Fernando Valley during the week of March 7 to March 14. Drivers should be aware of work during daytime hours and should plan accordingly.
I-5 Corridor Improvements Continue
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo Total to 227
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Monday two additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 227, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID Roundup: Two New Deaths Bring Henry Mayo Total to 227
Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas
Now in its eighth year, the annual DUSUSU Foundation Award, which was co-founded by Santa Clarita siblings, recognizes the measurable work of First Ladies and Gender Ministers from the African continent and Caribbean.
Santa Clarita Siblings Present Award Overseas
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
The California Department of Transportation announces overnight full closures of Interstate 210 in the San Fernando Valley for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project.
Caltrans Announces Full I-210 Closures
Today in SCV History (March 7)
1976 - Groundbreaking for new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall; former structure heavily damaged in 1971 earthquake [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (March 6)
1772 - Spanish Capt. Pedro Fages arrives; camps at Agua Dulce, Castaic, Lake Elizabeth, Lebec, Tejon [story]
Pedro Fages
Today in SCV History (March 5)
1864 - L.A. Star newspaper report: County supervisors have accepted Beale's Cut as complete [story]
Beale's Cut
COC Advances in SoCal Regional Playoffs 69-60 Over Orange Coast
No. 7 College of the Canyons entered Thursday night's game vs. visiting No. 10 Orange Coast College as postseason participants for the 25th time in program history. The Cougars women's basketball team emerged with the program's most important victory of the last decade, downing the Pirates 69-60 in dramatic fashion to advance to the next round of the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Regional Playoffs.
COC Advances in SoCal Regional Playoffs 69-60 Over Orange Coast
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: