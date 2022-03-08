Spring Events are Blooming in Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita has many exciting “green” events lined up for the spring season. Whether you would like to help clean your local neighborhood, buy a rain barrel, dispose of old paint or spruce up the yard and need free mulch, Green Santa Clarita has you covered.

Neighborhood Cleanup

In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, the City invites residents to participate in this year’s Neighborhood Cleanup event where participants can pick up supplies at one of three locations and clean up litter around the community. The event will be held on Saturday, April 9. Online Pre-registration is required and can be accessed by visiting Santa Clarita Volunteers. During registration select your preferred pick up location open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Gloves, bags and a free bag of mulch will be available, while supplies last.

Rain Barrel Purchase Program

Residents can attend an information class regarding the City’s Rain Barrel Purchase program on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Centre located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. The class will explain the importance of rainwater harvesting, proper installation and maintenance of rain barrels. Participants can pre-order a rain barrel for $40 plus tax each click here Rain Barrels. Limit two per household for pick-up on the same day. Class attendance is not required for the purchase and pick-up of a rain barrel.

Household Hazardous, Electronic Waste Collection

On Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can bring their household hazardous waste and E-Waste for free and safe disposal at the collection event at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road. For a full list of acceptable items visit lacounty.gov.

Bike to Work Challenge

Grab your bike and ride to work during the week of May 16-20 for a chance to win prizes. This year’s Bike to Work Challenge will span over the course of five days, giving participants multiple opportunities to participate. Pit stops will be available only on Thursday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Visit Green Santa Clarita to take the online pledge to bike to work. If your business is registered to participate and has the most participation in their size category, you and your team can win a free lunch. Businesses can register online or by contacting Scott Bachrach at sbachrach@santa-clarita.com.

