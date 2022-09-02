Surreal and Abstract Art Exhibits on Display in September

Immerse yourself in wonderfully surreal and abstract works of art when visiting two new exhibits set to open in city of Santa Clarita galleries this September. Residents are invited to explore the Canyon Country Community Center and First Floor Gallery at City Hall to see the pieces up close and personal throughout the fall.

On display from Sept. 9 through Dec. 16 at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country CA 91351, “Ocean Abstractions: Wet and Watery” is an abstract exhibit featuring the work of local artist Nancy Eckel. Eckel’s love and interest in the ocean and nature are evident in the pieces on display. Although the works are clearly abstract, the texture and colors bring the ocean imagery to life. To see more of Eckel’s work, visit her website at nancyeckels.com.

A group show, “Surreal,” will be on display at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, from Sept. 16 through Dec. 9. The art on display highlights the innovative world of Surrealism, the movement synonymous with Salvador Dali, René Magritte, Frida Kahlo, Andre Breton, Man Ray and others. The artists in this group exhibition showcase the inspiration and influence this movement has had on their work through an array of subject matter. Join the city of Santa Clarita for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind these pieces on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall.

To learn more about these exhibits and additional art opportunities or to view the galleries virtually after they have opened, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, please contact the City’s Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at knestved@santa-clarita.com.

