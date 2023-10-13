SUSD Receives Gold or Silver PBIS Statewide Recogniton for All Schools

California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.

For the 2023 school year, seven district schools received gold recognition and eight schools received silver recognition. Almost 1,800 California Schools applied for Recognition this year.

California PBIS initiated their first statewide effort in 2015 to implement a recognition system to acknowledge schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. Schools may apply to be recognized as Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum PBIS schools. Schools apply for recognition based on how deeply they implement the PBIS systems, including team analysis of practices supporting student behavior, data informing decision making and systems supporting staff response and behavior.

Schools that received gold recognition are: Charles Helmers Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary , Skyblue Mesa Elementary, Tesoro del Valle Elementary, Plum Canyon Elementary and West Creek Academy.

Schools that received silver recognition are: Bridgeport Elementary, Cedarcreek Elementary, Emblem Academy, Highlands Elementary, James Foster Elementary, North Park Elementary, Rosedell Elementary and Santa Clarita Elementary.

The Saugus Union School District would like to extend a special thank you to Tonya Nowakowski and community partners at the Los Angeles County office of Education for their dedication and commitment to SUSD students, families and community.

California PBIS is a collaborative organization using evidence-based culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS, a multi-tiered system following the National PBIS Blueprint for professional development, implementation and evaluation. The primary goal of CA PBIS is to support the sustainable development of a safe, equitable and positive climate and social culture for all.

