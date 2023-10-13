header image

SUSD Receives Gold or Silver PBIS Statewide Recogniton for All Schools
| Friday, Oct 13, 2023
ssusd

California Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) has announced the 2023 PBIS Statewide Recognition award recipients for school sites based on their implementation of PBIS. The Saugus Union School District is proud to announce that all 15 of Saugus School District schools received state recognition.

For the 2023 school year, seven district schools received gold recognition and eight schools received silver recognition. Almost 1,800 California Schools applied for Recognition this year.

California PBIS initiated their first statewide effort in 2015 to implement a recognition system to acknowledge schools for implementing PBIS with fidelity to the national framework. Schools may apply to be recognized as Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum PBIS schools. Schools apply for recognition based on how deeply they implement the PBIS systems, including team analysis of practices supporting student behavior, data informing decision making and systems supporting staff response and behavior.

Schools that received gold recognition are: Charles Helmers Elementary, Mountainview Elementary, Rio Vista Elementary , Skyblue Mesa Elementary, Tesoro del Valle Elementary, Plum Canyon Elementary and West Creek Academy.

Schools that received silver recognition are: Bridgeport Elementary, Cedarcreek Elementary, Emblem Academy, Highlands Elementary, James Foster Elementary, North Park Elementary, Rosedell Elementary and Santa Clarita Elementary.

The Saugus Union School District would like to extend a special thank you to Tonya Nowakowski and community partners at the Los Angeles County office of Education for their dedication and commitment to SUSD students, families and community.

California PBIS is a collaborative organization using evidence-based culturally relevant practices to build the capacity for stakeholders in the implementation of PBIS, a multi-tiered system following the National PBIS Blueprint for professional development, implementation and evaluation. The primary goal of CA PBIS is to support the sustainable development of a safe, equitable and positive climate and social culture for all.
Newsom Signs Bills to Support Vulnerable Students

Newsom Signs Bills to Support Vulnerable Students
Wednesday, Oct 11, 2023
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing this week by Governor Gavin Newsom of several pieces of legislation Thurmond sponsored and supported.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm

Oct. 15: Marching Centurions Perform at Gilchrist Farm
Tuesday, Oct 10, 2023
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be out in full fall force on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to entertain friends and family at Gilchrist Farm.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board

Oct. 10: Regular Meeting of SUSD Governing Board
Friday, Oct 6, 2023
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 10, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Honors Classified Employees

Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
FULL STORY...
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: