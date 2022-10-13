header image

1876 - Town of Newhall founded at Bouquet Junction (moved 2 years later to present location) [story]
Campton store
TMU Men’s Golf Wins Danish Classic, Dudeck Captures Top Spot
| Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
masters golf 101222

The final round of the 2022 The Master’s University Danish classic proved to be a winner for TMU golf.

As a team, the men shot consecutive 2-under 286s to finish five strokes ahead of Menlo and 16 strokes ahead of Hope International. The tournament, a 36-hole event which was hosted by Master’s, featured nine teams including a Master’s B team which finished eighth at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course in Solvang.

“We played solid but I wouldn’t say we played great,” said head coach Jacob Hicks. “That’s definitely not our best stuff. We did end up winning the tournament, a little closer than I would have wanted, but super grateful to the Lord that we won. That was our goal coming into this week, so goal accomplished.”

Jack Dudeck fired a 2-under round of 70 to go with his 4-under round on day one to finish at 6-under par and a five-stroke win on the men’s side.

“I am super proud of Jack,” said Coach Hicks. “He has a knack for winning. He’s not scared of the moment, he just rises to the occasion. Add another trophy to his list.”

Easton Johnson closed with a 2-under 70 to finish tied for fifth at 1:45, both Lucas O’Dell and Mitchell Briley we’re at 2-under 146, and Seth Bishop followed his even par round with a 76 to finish tied for 16th.

“73/73 for Lucas O’Dell,” said Hicks. “Not his best stuff but that’s his first top 10. He’s an international student so he’s having to deal with being away from home and acclimating to life in California. I’m pleased with the way he performed. He had a great attitude out there and that’s key for him. His word is respond. He needs to learn how to respond better and I think he did a really good job with that.”

The women’s team followed their day-one score of 331 with a 329 to finish in fourth place out of the six teams competing.

“As a team we are seeing some better scores,” Hicks said about his women’s squad. “The culture of the team is really healthy this year. The girls get along well and as a coach you love seeing that.”

Freshman Hannah Ulibarri had her best tournament yet, placing second just two strokes behind the top spot. Her even par 72 was the low round of day two for the women.

“Hannah is just a bundle of joy and really displays Christ by the way she plays,” Hicks said. “It’s evident even with her competitors by how much she smiles. If she hits a bad shot, she just moved on. As a freshman she does great work. It’s only up from here for her.”
