TMU Mustangs Golf Drive Past Competition in Final Round

Jack Dudeck shot a final round 8-under 64 and Mitchell Briley had his third consecutive sub-par round as The Master’s University Mustangs men’s golf team, ranked 20th in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, won the California State Intercollegiate by 11 strokes Sept. 13 at the Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
In the women’s tournament, Hannah Ulibarri continued her consistent play with a 2-over 74 to finish the 36-hole tournament tied for ninth at 146. TMU’s women’s team, in just its fourth year of existence, finished eighth out of the ten teams.
“Mitchell really showed up big,” said Head Coach Jacob Hicks. “Really steady, consistent golf. Only four bogeys in three rounds. He’s been putting in consistent work to get to where he is now.”
Carding seven birdies on the front nine to go out in 29, a career low, Dudeck’s 64 is also a career low.
“Jack didn’t play his usual yesterday,” said Hicks, regarding Dudeck’s two-round total of 1-over. “But he was just locked in today. He’s a championship player who can stay level headed and emotionally calm. He was not going to let what happened yesterday happen today.”
Dudeck and Briley finished tied for second on the leaderboard with a three-round score of 209, one shot off the lead. Easton Johnson also had all three rounds under par, with his final round 3-under 69 putting him at 6-under 210 and tied for fifth. Seth Bishop’s 220 rounded out the top four scorers for the Mustangs.
The Lady Mustangs top two are both freshmen. After Ulibarri was Peyton Grider, who finished with a two-round total of 159, tied for 37th. Nicole Southard (163) and Bella Huff (163) completed the scoring for Master’s.
“I’m really grateful for the freshman,” Hicks said. “They are super sweet. They are making the whole team want to push and get better. For Hannah, that wasn’t her best stuff,” said Hicks. “She could have been under par. But I’m pleased with the result of her first collegiate tournament. She is an example of Christ on the course. She is so joyful out there.”
Other teams competing in this tournament included Westmont, Redlands, Pomona-Pitzer, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Cal Lutheran, UC Santa Cruz, Chapman, Occidental and La Verne.
Master’s men’s team will next travel to Iowa Sept. 19-20 to compete in the Northwestern Iowa National Invitational. The women’s team will next compete in the Mustangs home tournament, the TMU Danish Classic at the Alisal Ranch Golf Course in Solvang, Calif., Oct. 11 – 12. The men’s team will also compete in that tournament.
