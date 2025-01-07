TMU Swim defeats Westmont in Tight Duel

The Master’s University men’s and women’s swim teams began the spring semester with strong performances at the Westmont vs. TMU Dual Meet Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The men’s team competed amongst themselves, as it returned from winter training and enjoyed its first meet of the year. The women’s team began its year with a competitive match against Westmont, winning in the final race of the meet.

“This is the second year that we managed to pull a win.” TMU Head Coach Curren Bates said about the women’s victory. “Last year was our first time beating them, this year we repeated and beat them again.”

Westmont began the meet with an early lead, winning the first two events and holding a 21-point lead over the Mustangs. But with each event, the Mustangs slowly closed the distance and forced a decisive match in the last event.

“We had to get either first and second or first and third to win the meet and our girls got first and third on the last relay.” Bates said. “We won the meet 97 to 89.”

Freshman Katherine Dyer won three events, recording the best times in the 200 yard individual medley (2:12.21), 100 yard butterfly (1:01.20) and the 500 yard freestyle (5:16.35).

Senior Cameron Bussey finished first in the 50 yard freestyle (25.69) while junior Kylee Sears finished second, before Sears finished first in the 100 yard freestyle (55.47) while Bussey finished second.

Senior Johanna Busk won the 100 yard breaststroke (1:12.59) to keep the Mustangs close, while sophomore Emma Gardiner, Busk, Bussey, and Sears finished first in the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:47.96) to secure the win.

For Bates, this win was a good sign for the women’s team, which has dealt with adversity leading up to this meet.

“This meet was just a really big confidence builder for the women’s team. We’ve kind of gone through a lot of adversity the last couple weeks… We’ve got a couple of girls that are actively sick right now. It just kind of showed the resilience of everybody powering through and coming around each other and cheering each other on and doing it all for the glory of the Lord.” Bates said about the women’s team.

The men’s and women’s teams will not have to wait long for their next meet, as they will compete in the OC Triple Distance Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 11.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

