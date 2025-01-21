TMU Swim Teams Take to the Pool at Fresno Pacific

The Master’s University men’s and women’s swim teams met in the pool against Fresno Pacific University at Sunnyside Aquatic Center in Fresno Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18.

Both swim teams were unable to come away with a victory against their Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference rivals, but the Mustangs saw a number of impressive showings in the meet.

On the men’s side, senior Desmond Sutanto broke the team record for the 50 yard breaststroke (26.94), while also finishing second in three events. Senior Nilton Dos Santos de Oliviera also recorded a team best time in the 50 yard butterfly (23.15).

On the women’s side, freshman Katherine Dyer again made waves in the pool, collecting three individual wins in the 500 yard freestyle (5:07.04), 1,000 yard freestyle (10:40.76) and 200 yard butterfly (2:07.65).

Junior Kylee Sears claimed two individual wins in the 100 yard freestyle (52.98) and 200 yard freestyle (1:53.51).

Senior Camryn Bussey broke the team record while finishing first in the 50 yard butterfly (26.65).

Senior Johanna Busk, along with Bussey, Sears and Dyer, all finished first in the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:38.81).

This meet against Fresno Pacific is the final regular season meet that both teams will compete in this season, as their postseason will begin in the GSAC Championship Meet in Aliso Viejo, Calif. on Jan. 31.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...