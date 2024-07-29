header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 29
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
| Monday, Jul 29, 2024
TMU Campus

By Mason Nesbitt

Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.

“Doxology” will consist of up to 12 students, eight singers and four instrumentalists, who will regularly travel to churches, performing an array of Christ-honoring music and introducing people to TMU.

Members of the group will receive scholarships, and admittance to the ensemble is by audition only.

Dr. Marius Bahnean, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, said the group will begin touring in Southern California, with the goal of expanding its reach to the state’s northern region by next year and eventually adding out-of-state trips.

Notably, Bahnean is looking for students who have already spent two semesters at TMU. Auditions will take place shortly after returners arrive on campus in August.

Bahnean said the group will not restrict itself to a particular style of music: “We’ll perform anything that’s well-written and that glorifies Christ in the right way.”

Anyone interested in more information can contact Bahnean at mbahnean@masters.edu.

You can learn more about Dr. Bahnean, here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost

Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
FULL STORY...

TMU to Launch Music Performance Group

TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
FULL STORY...

Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement

Dianne Van Hook Announces Retirement
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
FULL STORY...

CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film

CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
FULL STORY...

COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options

COC Fall 2024 Offering Flexible Learning Options
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
To help students balance education with their diverse work and family responsibilities, College of the Canyons will offer a wide variety of flexible learning options during the fall 2024 semester.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to warn the public of phone call scammers Impersonating L.A. County Deputies using spoofing apps that show their number on the victim’s caller ID as the Sheriff’s office or local police agencies.
LASD Warns Residents of New Phone Scam
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University. 
Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
Grace Colburn is transferring from University of California, Irvine to The Master's University to continue her college volleyball career.
Grace Colburn Transfers to Mustangs Volleyball
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, July 30, with closed session beginning at 6 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
July 30: Saugus Union School District Regular Meeting
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Rachel Berger as its next vice provost.
Rachel Berger Appointed CalArts’ Vice Provost
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association has announce the nominees for the 2024 VIA Bash titled "Color My World."
VIA Bash Announces Award Nominees
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.
TMU to Launch Music Performance Group
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is creating a new Aquatics Agency that is a key departmental realignment of its vast network of swimming pools, lakes, lake swim beaches and water-related facilities and activities.
L.A. County Parks Creating New Aquatics Agency
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 4.
‘NCIS’ Among Eight Productions Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
As summer heats up and water use reaches its peak in our City, it’s crucial that we come together to champion environmental responsibility.
Ken Striplin | Sustainable Santa Clarita
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 29)
1983 - U.S. release of "National Lampoon's Vacation;" Magic Mountain is Walley World [story]
Chevy Chase and Magic Mountain crew
Today in SCV History (July 28)
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
Colleen Hawkins, Ed.D., Superintendent of the Saugus Union School District has announced that the $190M bond measure for facilities improvements authorized by the SUSD board on July 30 will appear on the November ballot.
SUSD Board Submits $190M Bond Measure for November Ballot
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has announced its collaboration with the French Police at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics to support the French government and authorities for a successful Olympics in Paris and to be a resource for the American citizens and athletes who are visiting and competing as part of LASD's preparation for hosting the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
LASD Teams with French Police at Paris Olympics, Train for LA 2028
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
The new Valencia Farmers Market will be open Sunday, Aug. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will be open at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Navigation Avenue,
Aug. 4: New Valencia Farmers Market To Open
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Hello Auto Group has announced its upcoming Car Buying Bootcamp, a comprehensive workshop designed to educate first-time car buyers on the essentials of purchasing a vehicle.
Aug. 25: Hello Auto Group Hosts Free Car Buying Bootcamp
Today in SCV History (July 27)
1876 - 223-foot Soledad train tunnel completed; last tunnel on line linking L.A. & S.F. [story]
tunnel
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting short poem entries for the Sidewalk Poetry Project from residents and individuals with connections or ties to Santa Clarita.
Sidewalk Poetry 2025 Submissions Now Open
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
SCVNews.com