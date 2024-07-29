TMU to Launch Music Performance Group

By Mason Nesbitt

Beginning this fall, The Master’s University will offer a new music performance ensemble.

“Doxology” will consist of up to 12 students, eight singers and four instrumentalists, who will regularly travel to churches, performing an array of Christ-honoring music and introducing people to TMU.

Members of the group will receive scholarships, and admittance to the ensemble is by audition only.

Dr. Marius Bahnean, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, said the group will begin touring in Southern California, with the goal of expanding its reach to the state’s northern region by next year and eventually adding out-of-state trips.

Notably, Bahnean is looking for students who have already spent two semesters at TMU. Auditions will take place shortly after returners arrive on campus in August.

Bahnean said the group will not restrict itself to a particular style of music: “We’ll perform anything that’s well-written and that glorifies Christ in the right way.”

Anyone interested in more information can contact Bahnean at mbahnean@masters.edu.

You can learn more about Dr. Bahnean, here.

