TMU’s Kylee Sears is NAIA Women’s Swimmer of the Month

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 22, 2023

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

Kylee Sears, a member of The Master’s University women’s swim team, has been named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Swimmer of the Month, primarily based on her performance at the La Verne Winter Invitational in November.

Sears, a sophomore from Sacramento, swam the fastest races in the nation in both the 200-yard Free and the 500-yard Free at the La Verne Meet. Her 200-yard time of 1:51.2 placed her second out of 106 mostly NCAA competitors. Kylee’s 5:00.8 in the 500 was the third fastest out of 102 competitors.

“I am very proud of Kylee for this accomplishment,” said Head Coach Curren Bates. “She has worked hard to get here and to be recognized for it is a great moment.”

In addition to her individual accomplishments, Sears anchored the 400 Freestyle Relay team that won at La Verne against 17 other teams with a new program record of 3:33.47.

“This also speaks volumes to the growth of the program and how much the Lord has blessed us,” Bates said. “Lord willing, the future is bright for TMU Swim.”

Sears and TMU will be back in the pool on Jan. 2 when they travel to Thousand Oaks for the Cal Lutheran Invitational.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

