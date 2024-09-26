header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 26
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
| Thursday, Sep 26, 2024

With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master’s University men’s and women’s cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.

The men got off to a strong start on the flat and fast course in Riverside, and finished second overall in the 8,000-meter Open section, with 130 points. Senior Andrew Cross finished in 25:09, which was good enough for 13th place. He was followed by junior Hunter Romine (25:33) and sophomore Isaiah Fastrup (25:37) in 39th and 46th place, respectively.

“During the race, I was thinking of the sacrifice Jesus Christ gave on the Cross so that we may have life in His name,” Cross said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to suffer for the One who suffered for us. All Glory to Christ!”

The Mustang freshmen continued to improve with Jeddison Miller (27:35) running a personal best by almost 30 seconds. Freshman Bauer Hollman took a tough fall at the start of the race but was able to finish strong in 26:33.

“I’m just beyond thankful for the strength the Lord provides and the amazing team I have to keep me going,” Hollman said.

The TMU women saw numerous personal bests and strong finishes in the 5,000 meters, as the team finished 23rd. Senior Megan Turner led the way for the Mustangs with a 19:05 finish. Turner moved up 27 spots in the final 500 meters.

Junior Lucy Carter lowered her personal best by more than 30 seconds with her 19:16 effort. Carter passed almost 80 runners over the course of the race and 27 runners in the final 500 meters.

“All glory to God for the race our team had today. The Lord was so kind to allow me to run stride for stride with fellow teammate Brooke Cregan, who was the biggest encouragement throughout the whole race,” Carter said.

Brooke Cregan moved up strong in the second half of the race, passing 60 runners over the 5,000 meter race to finish in 19:18.

The Mustangs will return home to compete in The Master’s University XC Invitational on Oct. 5 in Santa Clarita, Calif. For details visit Master’s Invitational.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational

TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
Thursday, Sep 26, 2024
With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival

Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
FULL STORY...

Cougars Top Palomar 26-7

Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
FULL STORY...

Foothill League Football Enters Week Two

Foothill League Football Enters Week Two
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The Foothill League varsity football teams will clash in their second week of league competition this Friday, Sept. 27, after opening week results that held some surprises.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win

TMU Women’s Volleyball Opens Conference Play with Road Win
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
The Master's women's volleyball team opened Great Southwest Athletic Conference play on the road in Prescott, Ariz. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, defeating the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Eagles in straight sets 28-26, 25-22, 25-18.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
With one group of Mustangs cross-country athletes having already competed on Friday night, Sept. 20, at the Larry Young Classic in Columbia, Mo. (where the men and the women both won the team titles), a second group of The Master's University men's and women's cross-country teams raced against top competition at the UC Riverside Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Riverside, Calif.
TMUXC Doubles Up Weekend’s Success, Men Place Second at UCR Invitational
Today in SCV History (Sept. 26)
1876 - California oil industry born as CSO No. 4 in Pico Canyon becomes state's first commercially productive oil well [story]
Pico No. 4
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the start of construction for the upgrades and enhancements to Old Orchard Park in Valencia.
Oct. 2: City to Start Upgrading Old Orchard Park
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season,  "Things My Mother Taught Me" and "Southern Fried Nuptials".
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Fall Shows
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
The Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has been honored with the 2024 Distinguished Assessment Jurisdiction Award by the International Association of Assessment Officers, the preeminent global organization that is the standard bearer for assessment administration and property tax policy.
County Assessor’s Jobs Program Wins Top Award
LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Person
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating an at-risk missing person.
LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Person
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 25
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
A hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court for Christopher Hubbart, known as the "Pillowcase Rapist,"  scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hollywood Courthouse, will not be relocated to the Antelope Valley.
Court Won’t Move AV Sex Offender’s Hearing to AV
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will be holding a special board meeting followed by the regular board and a Joint Powers meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Oct. 1: SCV Water Holds Three Board Meetings
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
California State University, Northridge, is home to the International Guitar Research Archives, one of the largest guitar-related archives in the world.
CSUN Houses Major Guitar Music Research Archive
Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a new case of locally acquired dengue in a resident of Panorama City.
Health Officials Probing Nearby Case of Dengue Fever
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
The Valencia High School Marching Band & Color Guard is pleased to announce RAGNAROK, a Western Band Association SoCal Marching Band Clinic taking place on Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita.
Oct. 5: Valencia High to Host RAGNAROK Marching Band Clinic
Today in SCV History (Sept. 25)
1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
The Master's University men's soccer team tied Hope International University 0-0 in a tightly contested game played at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. Saturday afternoon.
Mustangs Settle for 0-0 Draw Against Conference Rival
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
The inaugural All Valley Showcase, hosted by Saugus High School, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21.
First All Valley Showcase Deemed a Success
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Girl Talk series will feature a panel of four breast cancer survivors on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 5:30 p.m.
Henry Mayo Hosting Panel of Breast Cancer Survivors
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
Be a guest at California State University, Northridge's Open House - a free, fun and informative day on campus Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oct. 26: You’re Invited to CSUN Open House
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
Students looking to enroll in the College of the Canyons Fall 2024 semester—which started on Aug. 19— or take on an additional course before the semester ends can choose from nearly 400 short-term classes.
COC Short-Term Class Registration Now Open
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
The CSU Trustees Award is given to 23 recipients across the California State University system who have demonstrated superior academic performance, a history of community service and incredible personal accomplishment.
CSUN Grad Student Trisha Williams Receives Trustees Award
Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
The insurance coverage crisis that is sweeping across various sectors in California has found a new target: Foster Family Agencies. 
Foster Family Agencies Facing Insurance Crisis
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
SAN MARCOS — For the second time in as many weeks No. 14 College of the Canyons took to the road to defeat a state-ranked opponent, this time getting the better of No. 24 Palomar College by a 26-7 final score.
Cougars Top Palomar 26-7
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to Tuesday implement year-round emergency shelters for people experiencing homelessness that will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 
Supes Approve All-Year, 24-Hour Emergency Homeless Shelters
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
In collaboration with The Access Project (TAP), the College of the Canyons Rising Scholars program will provide free post-conviction legal services to current and former students, as well as COC employees and their family members.
COC to Offer Free Post-Conviction Legal Services
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
ASID Allied interior designer Alexis King launches interior design firm, 2117 Collective, specializing in custom creations.
Interior Design Firm Launches in Santa Clarita
SCVNews.com