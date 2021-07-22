Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project

Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36). Crews will install a new 12-inch water main to improve system reliability and ensure the health and safety of customers.

Location:

Del Valle Road – Hasley Canyon Road to Hunstock Street

Hunstock Street – Del Valle Road to Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Avenue – Hunstock Street to Central Avenue

Date: The week of Aug. 9, 2021 through March 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Traffic delays may occur during construction. Crews will be working within Del Valle Road, Hunstock Street and Lincoln Avenue (including some shoulders and sidewalks). During working hours, portions of Del Valle Road and Hunstock Street will be reduced to one lane for both directions. Also, portions of Lincoln Avenue, between Hunstock Street and Central Avenue will be closed to through traffic—local access will be maintained.

For more project information, visit the L.A. County Waterworks District No. 36 website at pw.lacounty.gov/wwd/web/SystemImprovements/DistrictNo36.aspx.

For questions, contact Johnny Oghoorian, Public Works construction supervisor at (626) 607-7587, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or email JOghoorian@pw.lacounty.gov.

For after-hours assistance, call L.A. County’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (800) 675-4357 (HELP).

