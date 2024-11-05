2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.
A total of 648 Vote Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to vote in person or return a ballot. A complete list and online map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.
Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can visit any Vote Center, complete a Conditional Voter Registration, and cast a ballot in this election.
The ballot in this election is extensive and includes contests and candidates from the neighborhood and local levels through state offices, measures, and federal representatives. Voters can save time voting in person using the Interactive Sample Ballot.
There are 20 Vote Centers now open in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Valley Vote Centers
Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91350
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Youth Hall
Grace Baptist Church
22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita 91350
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Junior High Room
Bouquet Canyon Education Center
28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus 91350
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Higher Vision Church
28776 The Old Road, Valencia 91355
Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Castaic Union School District
28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia 91355
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Boardroom
Castaic Regional Sports Complex
31230 Castaic Road, Castaic 91384
Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Community Room
Rio Norte Junior High School
28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita 91354
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
Dr J Michael McGrath Elementary School
21501 Deputy Jake Drive , Newhall 91321
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Library
La Mesa Junior High School
26623 May Way, Santa Clarita 91351
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room
The Centre
20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350
Hours: Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Sycamore Room
Stevenson Ranch Library
25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Meeting Room
College of the Canyons
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91355
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Hasley Hall Boardroom HSLH 137
Santa Clarita Athletic Club
24640 Wiley Canyon Road, Newhall 91321
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Front Room
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pastoral Center
23045 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita 91321
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Junipero Serra and Our Lady Rooms
College Of the Canyons-Canyon Country
17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91351
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Student Services Bldg 1st Floor Lobby
Sulphur Springs Community School
16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country 91387
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: G1 and G2
Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library
18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91351
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Community Room
Canyon Country Park
17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91387
Hours: Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: East and West Rooms
Acton Agua Dulce Library
33792 Crown Valley Road , Acton 93510
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Acton Community Club
3748 Nickels Ave., Acton 93510
Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Nov 5::7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Additional Info: Clubhouse
