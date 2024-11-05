2024 General Election Vote Centers Open Until 8 p.m.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced Vote Centers are open for the last day of voting in the Nov.5, 2024 General Election.

A total of 648 Vote Centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to vote in person or return a ballot. A complete list and online map of Vote Center locations are available online at LOCATOR.LAVOTE.GOV.

Eligible voters who missed the registration deadline can visit any Vote Center, complete a Conditional Voter Registration, and cast a ballot in this election.

The ballot in this election is extensive and includes contests and candidates from the neighborhood and local levels through state offices, measures, and federal representatives. Voters can save time voting in person using the Interactive Sample Ballot.

There are 20 Vote Centers now open in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita Valley Vote Centers

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church

26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91350

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Youth Hall

Grace Baptist Church

22833 Copper Hill Drive, Santa Clarita 91350

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Junior High Room

Bouquet Canyon Education Center

28110 Wellston Drive, Saugus 91350

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Higher Vision Church

28776 The Old Road, Valencia 91355

Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Castaic Union School District

28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia 91355

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Boardroom

Castaic Regional Sports Complex

31230 Castaic Road, Castaic 91384

Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Community Room

Rio Norte Junior High School

28771 Rio Norte Drive, Santa Clarita 91354

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

Dr J Michael McGrath Elementary School

21501 Deputy Jake Drive , Newhall 91321

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Library

La Mesa Junior High School

26623 May Way, Santa Clarita 91351

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Multi-Purpose Room

The Centre

20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita 91350

Hours: Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Sycamore Room

Stevenson Ranch Library

25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch 91381

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Meeting Room

College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91355

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Hasley Hall Boardroom HSLH 137

Santa Clarita Athletic Club

24640 Wiley Canyon Road, Newhall 91321

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Front Room

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pastoral Center

23045 Lyons Ave., Santa Clarita 91321

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Junipero Serra and Our Lady Rooms

College Of the Canyons-Canyon Country

17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita 91351

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Student Services Bldg 1st Floor Lobby

Sulphur Springs Community School

16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country 91387

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: G1 and G2

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91351

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Community Room

Canyon Country Park

17615 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita 91387

Hours: Hours: Oct. 26 – Nov. 4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: East and West Rooms

Acton Agua Dulce Library

33792 Crown Valley Road , Acton 93510

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Acton Community Club

3748 Nickels Ave., Acton 93510

Hours: Nov. 2-4: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Nov 5::7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Additional Info: Clubhouse

