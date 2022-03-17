header image

1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
Youth Baseball, Softball Return to L.A. County Parks
| Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
LA County Youth Baseball

Youth Baseball and Softball leagues are back! Led by L.A. County Parks recreation staff, youth all across L.A. County will have the chance to step up to bat this Spring. Whether your child is a seasoned player or will be taking their first swing this Spring, our Youth Leagues are designed to teach, instill teamwork and of course, have fun!

Divisions, dates and times may vary between locations.

Sign Up Now

Youth Baseball ⚾
Youth Baseball League will provide an emphasis on learning fundamentals of Baseball, skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun. League will run for 10 weeks and consist of one weekday practice and one game every Saturday. Game score and league standing will be kept. Youth Baseball rules will be enforced. Registration fee will include uniform, award, and umpire. Qualifying teams will advance and participate in the playoffs.

Youth Softball (co-ed) 
Youth Softball League will provide an emphasis on learning fundamentals of Softball, skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun. League will run for 10 weeks and consist of one weekday practice and one game every Saturday. Game score and league standing will be kept. Youth Softball rules will be enforced. Registration fee will include uniform, award, and umpire. Qualifying teams will be advance and participate in the playoffs.

Girl’s Softball 
Girl’s Softball League will provide an emphasis on learning fundamentals of Softball, skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun. League will run for 10 weeks and consist of one weekday practice and one game every Saturday. Game score and league standing will be kept. Softball rules will be enforced. Registration fee will include uniform, award, and umpire. Qualifying teams will be advance and participate in the playoffs.

Youth T-ball 
Youth T-Ball League will provide an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of baseball, skill development, sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun. League will run for 8 weeks and consist of one weekday practice and one game every Saturday. Game score and league standing will be kept. Registration fee will include uniform, award, and umpire. Qualifying teams will advance and participate in the playoffs.

Dodgers Dreamteam⚾
Through an exciting partnership with the Dodgers Foundation, Dodgers Dreamteam (formerly Dodgers RBI) brings the sport of Baseball and Softball at a lower price! The goal of DDT is to provide an inclusive, barrier-free sports-based youth development program for communities that have historically been left out of consideration. Dodger Dream Team is available at these select LA County Parks: Alondra, Athens, Belvedere, Bethune, Bodger, Campanella, Carver, Del Aire, Enterprise, Helen Keller, Lennox, Obregon, Mona, Roosevelt, Salazar, Saybrook, Ted Watkins, Victoria Park

Programs and divisions may vary between locations. For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov or call your local park.
