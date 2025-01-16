211 L.A. Teams Up with Hilton and Partners to Provide Hotel Vouchers

Hilton, American Express and 211 LA have announced a plan to provide vouchers to people impacted by the fires to stay, free of charge, at Hilton properties.

In a joint release with American Express, Hilton announced it is making 20,000 hotel room nights available at no charge to impacted people across the greater Los Angeles area.

To be considered for the program, residents need to first apply to 211 LA for housing assistance using this application.

Residents who have already applied through 211 LA do not to need to fill out another application.

“In the wake of wildfires that have caused destruction and displacement for thousands of my constituents, I’m heartened by the compassion and care that our private sector partners have extended to neighbors in need,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Chair of the LA County Board of Supervisors. “My deepest thanks to Hilton and American Express for launching this generous and sorely-needed program. These vouchers offer survivors a safe and soft place to land as they plan toward the future and rebuild their lives.

“This partnership between LA County 211 and Hilton Hotels is a vital step in addressing the urgent needs of residents who have been displaced and severely impacted by the wildfires. These seven-day housing vouchers will provide critical relief for families and individuals as they begin to recover and rebuild their lives,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, Third District. “We are grateful to Hilton and American Express for stepping forward in this time of immense need and for being a partner in helping our communities through this crisis.”

In addition to housing assistance, 211 LA provides fire survivors a wide range of resources for recovery. Those needing support can dial 2-1-1 or visit 211la.org for information and assistance.

“We are deeply grateful to Hilton and American Express for their emergency support during this heartbreaking time. Their generosity in providing shelter to those who have lost so much, as well as to the brave first responders on the front lines, reflects the best of what it means to come together as a community.” said Maribel Marin, Executive Director of 211 LA. “At 211 LA, we are honored to partner in this effort, ensuring that displaced individuals and families receive the critical assistance they need to navigate this crisis and begin rebuilding their lives.”

