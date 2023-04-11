April 12: Teen Job, Resource Fair at Sports Complex

Are you a high school student looking for a job? Join the city of Santa Clarita and the William S. Hart Union School District at the Teen Job and Resource Fair on April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, The Centre, 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Local employers will be on-site and participants will have the opportunity to apply for positions and have on-the-spot interviews.
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Grand Opening of U.S. Bank Santa Clarita with a special grand opening ribbon cutting. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held promptly at 6 p.m. at U.S. Bank Santa Clarita, 26425 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Springtime in Santa Clarita will always be my favorite season. After all of the rain we have received these past few months, the surrounding mountains have bloomed into beautiful rolling green hills, making it the perfect time to get outside and onto our trails. Each year in May, the city proudly celebrates Bike Safety Month with a slew of different opportunities for our residents to enjoy. With over 80 miles of trails and 20 miles of paseos, the options are endless.
Princess Cruises is readying for the start of the 2023 cruise and cruisetour season which begins April 29. Sustainable seafood and programming that immerses guests in all things Alaska are highlights this year as Princess sails seven ships across 14 cruise itineraries and 25 land-sea vacations.
Have Coffee with a Cop. Deputies and officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will meet with the public on Wednesday, April 12 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Slaters 50/50, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a warning through the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station about scammers impersonating deputies while calling people to demand payment of fines for failing to respond to jury duty summons or outstanding warrants.
Tri Source International is excited to announce the grand opening of its world headquarters and U.S. contact center in Valencia to be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 13, from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
The Hart Dugout Club, the baseball booster club, will be hosting a “Casino Night” fundraiser Saturday, April 15, from 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Boys & Girls Club, 24909 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA, 91321.
\DrinkPAK, a next-generation canned beverage manufacturer in Santa Clarita, hosted the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club STEM Program for a plant tour and mock experience to further support STEM educational opportunities.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Casting Club, Santa Clarita’s only fly fishing club, is sponsoring a first-ever “Introduction to Fly Fishing” class for women of all ages on Saturday, June 3, at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91354.
