SNAP Sports Looks Back and Gives Thanks for 2024

As the year 2024 comes to a close, it is a good time to reflect on what a great year had at SNAP Sports.

Two tournaments were hosted, one for football and one for hockey.

Snap skated on Kings Ice and LA Kings players skated on local ice, with SNAP players too.

Two awesome fundraisers were hosted.

A huge thank you to Greg at Salt Creek Grille for our amazing Food and Wine Tasting fundraiser and to the Paseo Club and Dink for Cause for such a successful Pickleball fundraiser tournament.

Special thanks to the Cube for making them feel so at home and included.

Snap is grateful to all of their amazing athletes who continue to shatter the notion of limitations.

Thank you to all of the volunteers who give so much of their time and talent. Snap could not exist without you.

Thank you to the generosity of all the donors and supporters. These contributions mean so much to so many and they are grateful beyond words.

Every dime goes directly to the program and the athletes that are served.

SNAP looks forward to maintaining their longtime friendships and fostering new ones.

They are grateful for their health, for each other and for everyone else.

All of us at SNAP would like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year.

Wishing good health, love and prosperity to all in 2025.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...