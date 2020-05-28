Aug. 14: Rams Take On Saints in Preseason Opener at New SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 2020 preseason schedule, the club announced Wednesday.

L.A. will play their first three preseason games at SoFi Stadium – an unprecedented and unparalleled sports and entertainment destination being built in Inglewood by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

Their preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints will be the first scheduled event at SoFi Stadium. Then in Week 4, the Rams will round out their preseason slate in Las Vegas in what will be their first trip to the Raiders’ new Allegiant Stadium.

KABC-TV will provide the Los Angeles market with exclusive telecasts of Rams preseason games. In addition, ESPNLA 710 AM and Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM will once again bring Rams fans preseason games on radio.

To be there for the inaugural season at SoFi Stadium, visit www.therams.com/tickets. Various ticket and suite options are available.

If games are cancelled or played without spectators, any tickets purchased directly from the Rams or through Ticketmaster for Rams home games will be refunded within 30 days of cancellation or decision to play without spectators. Tickets purchased on the resale marketplace will be subject to resale marketplace policies.