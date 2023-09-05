Canyons Women’s Volleyball Ranked No. 23 in Opening CCCWVCA Poll

College of the Canyons volleyball is the No. 23 ranked program in the state according to the first California Community College Women’s Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 poll released on Monday, Sept. 4.

Canyons (1-3) enters the poll after earning its first victory of the season over the weekend vs. El Camino College.

The Lady Cougars join No. 24 Cabrillo College (0-2) as the only two teams with a losing record to claim a spot in the rankings. However, all of COC’s losses have come vs. ranked opponents.

Canyons took a tough four-set loss vs. No. 2 Grossmont College (6-0) on Friday. Prior to that, COC was on the wrong end of a four-set defeat vs. No. 22 Long Beach City College (3-0), falling 29-27 in a back-and-forth final set. The Lady Cougars also started the season with a loss to No. 5 Irvine Valley College (3-0).

COC and No. 16 Bakersfield College (2-2) are the only two programs from the Western State Conference, South Division included in the initial rankings.

In 2022, Canyons finished the season ranked No. 6 in the state after posting a 20-9 record, winning the WSC, South championship and making a second straight trip to the CCCAA State Championship tournament.

Up next, Canyons travels south for the annual San Diego Mesa Quad tourney Sept. 8-9. COC is slated to face the host Olympians (5-0) at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 with a scheduled 5 p.m. meeting vs. MiraCosta College (1-2) later that day.

View the full Top-25 rankings in the Sept. 4 poll here.

