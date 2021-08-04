Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon to Tour Castaic Community, Visit Students

The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.

Principals, administrators and board members have expressed their excitement about getting out in the neighborhoods and surprising the kids with frozen treats, as everyone prepares for the first day of school on Aug. 10.

“We are very grateful for the community support we receive and are always looking for new and creative ways to show our appreciation”, said Superintendent Steve Doyle.

The first Welcome Wagon will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the following times:

– 9:30 Paradise Ranch-By Clubhouse/Pool

– 10:15 Violin Canyon

– 10:40 Del Valle Park

– 11:10 Yosemite Drive-North Side

The second Welcome Wagon is set for Friday, Aug. 6 at the following times:

– 1:10 Val Verde Community Regional Park

– 1:40 Hasley Canyon Park

About Castaic Education Foundation: The Castaic Education Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization serving the nearly 2,200 students of the Castaic Union School District. Castaic Education Foundation is dedicated to ensuring that our educators have the tools needed to provide the most comprehensive education for students. With the support of our families and community, the Castaic Education Foundation has gifted over $300,000 in grants. Every dollar raised goes directly to the teachers and staff via grants to support our students in their classrooms. To support the Castaic Education Foundation, visit our website and on Facebook.

