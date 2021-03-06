header image

City Reveals New Name of City-Owned Ice Rink
Friday, Mar 5, 2021
the cube logo for santa clarita's new ice rink

Following months of renovations and preparation for a grand reopening, the city of Santa Clarita-owned ice rink has a new name and brand, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center.

The rink is anticipated to open to the public in Spring 2021.

“We wanted a name that would be catchy and also appropriate to cover the wide range of uses The Cube will play host to,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “Of course, The Cube will offer residents and visitors an unrivaled place to participate in hockey, figure skating, curling, recreational skating and more. It will also be a new entertainment hub with space to host conventions, conferences, non-profit events, business mixers, concerts, sports competitions, banquets and more. The new unique logo and branding elevate The Cube’s reputation and will attract users from throughout the Southern California region.”

The new identity for the Cube takes inspiration from carved ice block sculptures and features cool, crisp icy blues inside a clean, minimalist design to give off a welcoming, friendly, crisp and “cool” vibe that is versatile enough for a variety of purposes, which it will soon host.

In February, the city awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company for the operation of The Cube, which is located at 27745 Smyth Drive.

The Cube is owned by the city but will be operated by ASEC in partnership with the L.A. Kings.

Business sponsorship opportunities are available at The Cube, which is anticipated to see an annual attendance of more than 500,000 visitors.

In addition to naming rights for The Pond, Olympic and NHL rinks, interested businesses can purchase wall banners, dasher board signage and even sponsor The Cube’s Zambonis with a custom wrap.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Chris Page at cpage@santa-clarita.com.

Since being acquired by the city in Fall 2020, The Cube has undergone a number of renovations, including technology system upgrades and interior and exterior branding changes.

The city also completed repairs to the facility’s roof and cooling system, restored skate surfaces, upgraded plumbing fixtures, updated fire safety systems and more to ensure The Cube meets high safety standards.

Renovations are anticipated to be completed in March, and a grand reopening date will be announced when The Cube is able to operate under applicable public health orders.
