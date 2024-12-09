COC Men’s Soccer Features Five Players on All-Conference Team

College of the Canyons men’s soccer featured five players named to the All-Western State Conference, South Division team for the 2024 season.

Sophomore Gage Fritz was the lone Cougar to be named to the All-WSC, South First Team. His work in 21 starts proved to be valuable through the midfield and on the defensive line. The Saugus High School graduate closed out the season with two goals and an assist.

Sophomores Garrett Carrillo and Hunter Maiden were both recognized with All-WSC, South Second Team honors.

Carrillo helped run the back line for Canyons, starting in 15 of his 16 appearances on the season. Despite a mid-season injury, Carrillo remained strong, leading his team and finished the season with a goal and assist.

COC goalkeeper Hunter Maiden started 16 games for the Cougars but made an appearance in all 21 contests on the season. Maiden commanded 70 saves against 29 goals, rendering a .707 save percentage, often coming up big for Canyons in critical moments.

Freshmen Vegas Roberts and Jack Whitney were named as Honorable Mention selections.

Roberts commanded the back line and helped create threatening offensive opportunities whenever he moved up the field. He finished the season with one goal in his 20 games, including 19 starts.

Whitney worked with Roberts on the back line, playing in all 21 games, starting 18 of those. The center-back helped the Canyons defense build a foundation that kept the Cougars in tight games.

The Cougars’ tight defensive structure challenged opponents throughout the season, leading to the All-Conference accolades.

Canyons finished WSC, South Division play with an overall record of 4-15-2 with a mark of 2-8 against conference opponents.

