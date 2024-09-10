Cougars Push Past Lemoore 2-1, Earn First Win of Season

College of the Canyons men’s soccer put away its first win of the season in its 2024 home opener, taking down Lemoore College in a 2-1 result.

Canyons (1-2-1) pushed through to victory off back-to-back stoppage time goals at the end of the first half, despite Lemoore finding the back of the net first.

The Eagles (0-4) strike came in the 30th minute when Juan Pablo Lopez worked to put the ball past Canyons goalkeeper Mario Velasquez.

Velasquez (1-1-1) stood in the net for the Cougars for the first 45 minutes of the match, recording two saves and eventually earning the win.

Fifteen minutes later, Canyons freshman Josue Chavez evened the score with his first goal of the season. He was assisted by the sophomore duo of Garrett Carrillo and Christian Lanzas-Castillo on the play.

The go-ahead goal was put away less than a minute later and credited to sophomore midfielder Gage Fritz, the Saugus High School alum’s first of the season. He was assisted by fellow midfielder Cristopher Chavez.

With a 2-1 lead, the Cougars went into halftime with the upper hand.

COC Freshman Hunter Maiden took over goal tending duties for the next 45 minutes.

Though it was quiet offensively on both ends, Maiden’s crucial save in the 84th minute ensured the Cougars’ victory.

Canyons is on the road, heading to Santa Rosa College for a 4 p.m. kick-off on Friday, Sept. 13.

