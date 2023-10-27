COC Women’s Soccer Climbs in State Poll, Remains Nationally Ranked

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons climbed five spots in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll while also remaining in this week’s United Soccer Coaches national rankings.

Canyons (11-3-2, 8-0-1) is tied with Fresno City College (9-2-4, 7-1-3) as the No. 14 ranked team in the state. That position represents a five-spot jump from COC’s first appearance in the poll a week ago as the No. 19 team.

The Lady Cougars are the top ranked team from the Western State Conference ahead of No. 16 Antelope Valley College (11-2-3, 6-0-3) and No. 17 Allan Hancock College (12-3-1, 6-1-1).

COC is also ranked No. 13 in this week’s national United Soccer Coaches Junior College DIII rankings.

Canyons continues to play unbeaten dating back to Sept. 15, a span of 11 matches that includes nine wins and a pair of draws. Also included in that span are eight WSC, South Division victories.

