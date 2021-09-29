County Awards Local School Districts New Arts Grant

The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has announced that grants totaling $867,700 will be awarded to 41 Los Angeles County school districts, including several in Santa Clarita.

The Advancement Grant Program is administered through the LA County Arts Education Collective, the countywide initiative dedicated to making the arts a core part of every child’s growth and development. Advancement Grants, underwritten by the Arts Ed Collective Funders Council, offer flexible funding to school districts to advance arts education in LA County.

Together with school district matching funds, Advancement Grants will catalyze more than $1.6M this year to expand access to instruction in dance, media arts, music, theater, and visual arts. School districts use Advancement Grants to implement district-wide arts education in a range of ways: arts integration, professional development and resources for teachers, social emotional learning in the arts, arts classes, and musical instrument purchases.

Arts education is critical to the overall wellbeing of our young people, and contributes to academic achievement, social development, civic participation, and career success, Arts and Culture said in a press release. Research such as the Arts Education Profile: Report on Public Schools, 2015-17 shows, however, that students from low income communities, English learners, and students of color have less access to arts education than their white, higher income, and English-proficient peers, and that the arts instruction they do receive is of lower quality.

Informed by the Regional Blueprint for Arts Education, the Advancement Grant Program is one of the Arts Ed Collective’s school-based strategies that directs resources and investments to historical underserved communities. Advancement Grants promote equity with priority points for school districts serving large numbers of students (10,000 or greater), and those with more than 71% of students who are eligible for Free and Reduced Priced Meals, foster youth, and English language learners. A complete list of the 41 school district grantees (including four charter school networks) is below.

“Advancement Grants bring arts and cultural resources to school districts throughout Los Angeles County, and I am proud of the ways that the program incorporates an equity lens in its design. We need to keep investing in our creative infrastructure, and supporting school districts as they bring the arts, improved educational outcomes, and future opportunities in the creative economy to our youth,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor to the First District.

“Advancement Grants show the powerful impact of public-private partnership and our dual aims to reach scale and equity in arts education, while prioritizing resources and investments to historically underserved communities,” said Kristin Sakoda, Director of Arts and Culture. “Especially as we continue to recover from the pandemic, the human connection, educational engagement, wellbeing, and creative expression that the arts provide are more important than ever. We are deeply grateful for our school district, philanthropic, and County partners who are working together as part of the Arts Ed Collective to ensure all young people have opportunities to create and thrive through the arts.”

“We are honored to be supporting these 41 school districts and are excited about all of the different ways these matching grants will help them initiate, expand, or preserve students’ access to quality arts education at this critical time,” said Jacqueline Chun, Chief Program and Operations Officer at The Carl & Roberta Deutsch Foundation and Chair of the LA County Arts Ed Collective Funders Council Advancement Grant Subcommittee.

2021-22 ARTS EDUCATION COLLECTIVE ADVANCEMENT GRANT

ABC Unified School District

Alhambra Unified School District

Antelope Valley Union High School District

Arcadia Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Burbank Unified School District

Centinela Valley Union High School District

Compton Unified School District

Covina-Valley Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District

El Monte Union High School District

El Rancho Unified School District

Garvey Elementary School District

Glendale Unified School District

Glendora Unified School District

Hacienda La Puente Unified School District

Hawthorne School District

iLead Charter Network

Inner City Education Foundation

Keppel Union School District

Lawndale Elementary School District

Lynwood Unified School District

Magnolia Public Schools

Monrovia Unified School District

Montebello Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Newhall School District

Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District

Paramount Unified School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Pomona Unified School District

Rosemead School District

San Gabriel Unified School District

Saugus Union School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Sulphur Springs Union School District

Whittier City School District

Whittier Union High School District

Wilsona School District

Wiseburn School District

