Today in
S.C.V. History
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
John C. Fremont
County Health Officer Issues Ban on Power Blowers Due to Fire Events
| Friday, Jan 10, 2025
leaf blower

Los Angeles Public Health has declared a Local Health Emergency and issued a Public Health Officer Order in response to the widespread impacts of the ongoing multiple critical fire events and windstorm conditions. The fire events have caused significant health and safety risks for residents across the county.

The fires, coupled with strong winds, have severely degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter, posing immediate and long-term risks to public health. Additionally, the fires have caused widespread displacement of residents, prompted emergency evacuations from healthcare facilities, and disrupted vital health services and resources.

To help protect the health and wellbeing of residents, the use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, is prohibited until further notice.

These devices stir up ash and particulate matter into the air, further worsening air quality and increasing health risks for everyone and their pets, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children, and other vulnerable populations.

The order applies to all areas of Los Angeles County due to the widespread presence of ash and particulate matter in the air throughout the entire region.

Additionally, the following recommendations will help you protect yourself and your family from harmful effects of bad air quality:

If you see or smell smoke, or notice particles and ash in the air, stay indoors to limit exposure, especially if you have heart or lung conditions, are elderly, or have children.

Keep indoor air clean by closing windows and doors. Use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out harmful particles.

Wear an N95 or P100 mask if you must go outside in smoky conditions for long periods of time in areas with heavy smoke or where ash is present.

Avoid air conditioners that only bring in outside air and don’t recirculate. Check and replace air filters regularly. Filters labeled “MERV13” or higher are most effective for removing smoke particles. HEPA air purifiers can further reduce indoor particles.

If it’s too hot to keep windows and doors closed and you don’t have an air conditioner, go to a public place like a library or shopping center to stay cool and protect yourself from harmful air.

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, or vacuums. Clean dusty surfaces with a damp cloth and don’t smoke.

If you experience symptoms like severe coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, palpitations, nausea, or unusual fatigue, contact your doctor or go to urgent care. For life-threatening symptoms, call 911.

When smoke lingers, fine particles may build up indoors even if you can’t see them. Masks can protect against larger particles, but most don’t block fine particles or toxic gases, which are more harmful.

Practice safe clean-up following a fire. Follow the ash clean-up and food safety instructions at www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire/.
The following is recommended for pets:

Avoid leaving your pets outdoors, particularly at night. Pets should be brought into an indoor location, such as an enclosed garage or a house.

If dogs or cats appear to be in respiratory distress, they should be taken to an animal hospital immediately. Symptoms of respiratory distress for dogs and cats include coughing or gagging, difficulty breathing, including open mouth or increased noise when breathing (asthma like symptoms) . Symptoms for cats are less noticeable.

Additional information can be found here: Wildfire smoke and animals | American Veterinary Medical Association.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

CARB Eases Requirements on Portable Generators During Wildfire Emergency

CARB Eases Requirements on Portable Generators During Wildfire Emergency
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
The California Air Resources Board has announced that it was easing the requirements for portable generators to help meet the surge in demand from the Southern California wildfires.
FULL STORY...

County Health Officer Issues Ban on Power Blowers Due to Fire Events

County Health Officer Issues Ban on Power Blowers Due to Fire Events
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Los Angeles Public Health has declared a Local Health Emergency and issued a Public Health Officer Order in response to the widespread impacts of the ongoing multiple critical fire events and windstorm conditions.
FULL STORY...

Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV

Dust Advisory, No Burn Day Issued for SCV
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a windblown dust advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds gusting to 30 to 60 mph on Saturday through Sunday evening. The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings throughout the area.
FULL STORY...

Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV

Death Toll Now at 11 in L.A. County Fires, Fire Weather Watch Issued in SCV
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 11 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
FULL STORY...

Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted

Fires Leave 10 Dead, 34,000 Acres Burned, 10,000 Plus Structures Impacted
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
Cal Fire and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have reported that 10 people are dead after fires in Los Angeles County have burned more than 34,000 acres. It is estimated that more than 10,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.
FULL STORY...
