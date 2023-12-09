Dec. 12: Saugus School Board to Elect New Officers

The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will vote for board president and board clerk. Currently Katherine Cooper serves as board president and Matthew Watson serves as board clerk.

The public may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86055543598.

Webinar ID: 860 5554 3598

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=26160.

