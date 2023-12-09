Dec. 12: Saugus School Board to Elect New Officers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1983
- U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene
(R)]
|
The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.
|
In what has become a Newhall Christmas tradition, Faith Community Church looks forward to welcoming hundreds of neighbors to the church campus for this year’s “Festividad for Christ” event.
|
The regular and organizational meetings of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has added a new tool to help keep you and your family safe during the current flu, COVID-19 and RSV respiratory illness season.
|
The time for holiday cheer is here! Enjoy all the free festivities at your local Los Angeles County park this season, complete with toys, music, games, crafts, caroling and snow at select locations.
|
The Valencia Town Center mall will be spreading Christmas cheer for all to hear this season. Enjoy the sounds of season with strolling carolers throughout December.
|
The Agua Dulce Women's Club held the 29th Annual Parade of Tables on Saturday, Dec. 2. Procceds from the fundrasing event will benefit local schools, scholarships and philanthropic activities, as well as the Agua Dulce Women’s Club and it’s programs.
|
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12. The council will first meet in special meeting at 5 p.m. for the annual city council reorganization where a new mayor will take up the gavel and a new mayor pro tem will be elected.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency welcomed the news that the California Department of Water Resources has taken a major step forward to make the state's water system more resilient to climate change and natural disasters while protecting and enhancing the environment in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
|
The National Weather Service has issued the potential for Red Flag fire weather conditions for Los Angeles County Saturday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 10.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 217 new laboratory confirmed cases and two additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
|
Ken & Joe’s "Season of Giving Winter Charity Event" will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership's location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3 – 9 p.m.
|
The Ridge Route Preservation Organization was cleared by the Angeles National Forest to repair potholes along the north section of the Old Ridge Route from the 138 to the Tumble Inn.
|
As Los Angeles county residents start preparing for holiday festivities L.A.County Public Health urges everyone to consider getting the newly updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness this winter virus season. It is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.
|
The South Coast Air Quality Management District recently issued two Notices of Violations to Chiquita Canyon Landfill. One Notices of Violation was issued for the landfill’s failure to maintain the leachate collection and storage system in good operating condition, failure to report the breakdown of equipment and other permit condition violations. The other Notices of Violation was issued for failure to submit a landfill excavation plan.
|
The Federal Railroad Administration announced a $500,000 grant award from the Corridor Identification and Development Program to the High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Agency.
|
1941
- Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story
]
|
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, in collaboration with economist Dr. Mark Schniepp, releases the Economic Outlook Book.
|
The Master's University will host its acclaimed Winter 5K run on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, starting at 9 a.m.
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
|
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular/organizational meeting Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
|
A Southern California Edison Electric System Upgrade on Lyons Avenue will begin on Monday, Dec. 11.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.