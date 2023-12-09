header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Dec. 12: Saugus School Board to Elect New Officers
| Friday, Dec 8, 2023
Saugus Union

The annual organizational meeting and regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Dec. 12, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m. followed by the open public session at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Education Center, located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will vote for board president and board clerk. Currently Katherine Cooper serves as board president and Matthew Watson serves as board clerk.

The public may also join the meeting via Zoom Webinar. To connect by computer via video or audio https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/86055543598.

Webinar ID: 860 5554 3598

To dial by phone:

+1 669 900 9128 or +1 669 444 9171

To view the full agenda online visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030440&MID=26160.
Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers

Dec. 13: Hart Board to Elect New Officers
Friday, Dec 8, 2023
The regular and organizational meetings of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 11: CUSD Regular/Organizational Board Meeting

Dec. 11: CUSD Regular/Organizational Board Meeting
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular/organizational meeting Monday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Lori Gambero Appointed New Arroyo Seco Junior High Principal

Lori Gambero Appointed New Arroyo Seco Junior High Principal
Thursday, Dec 7, 2023
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Lori Gambero as the new principal at Arroyo Seco Junior High School.
FULL STORY...

Dec.12: Learning Post Academy Holds Informational Meetings

Dec.12: Learning Post Academy Holds Informational Meetings
Wednesday, Dec 6, 2023
Learning Post Academy, the William S. Hart Union High School District’s outstanding independent study school, will hold informational meetings via Zoom for interested parents and students on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
