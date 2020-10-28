Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.
It’s the team’s first World Championship since 1988.
The Dodgers released this statement Wednesday:
“This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball.
“While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together!
“The Dodger Stadium team stores will be closed today as World Series Championship merchandise is received.
“The Top of the Park store and Left Field Plaza store at Dodger Stadium will re-open (Thursday) from 12 noon to 9 p.m.
“Starting Friday, the Left Field Plaza store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Dodger Stadium Vote Center is open.
The Pac-12 CEO Group announced Thursday that based upon updated Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee recommendations that take into account material changes to testing capabilities, the prevalence of COVID-19 and cardiac issues, along with updated state and local health official guidance, the Conference will resume its football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
One of Zach Schroeder's greatest strengths as The Master's University's men's and women's cross country coach is his ability to map out an athlete's season in advance and then adjust on the fly, fine-tuning workouts so the runner performs best in the season's biggest moments.
Washington, Oregon and Nevada have joined California’s COVID-19 vaccine Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will independently review the safety and efficacy of any COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for distribution.
The Santa Clarita City Council celebrated the opening Tuesday for its newest “transit-friendly” facility at Vista Canyon in Canyon Country, alongside officials from Metrolink and Metro, or the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH is issuing a Health Advisory for private gatherings and public celebrations advising Los Angeles County residents that the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission at such celebrations is high based on the increasing rate of COVID-19 community transmission in Los Angeles County.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a joint meeting with the Associated Student Government via Zoom video conferencing Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the adopted budget workshop.
College of the Canyons has been ranked nationally No. 22 and 26 in The Hispanic Outlook in Higher Education Magazine for enrolling the largest number of Hispanic students and granting the most degrees, respectively.
In light of the impact the pandemic is having on Halloween, SCV Adventure Play Foundation is taking a new approach to a family-friendly Halloween hang time on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the Moon. This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places.
Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles County Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Program, California Task Force-2, will continue providing international urban search and rescue services as part of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) disaster response efforts.
As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
