Dodgers Win 2020 World Series; Stadium Team Stores to Open Thursday

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, besting Tampa Bay 3-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night.

It’s the team’s first World Championship since 1988.

The Dodgers released this statement Wednesday:

“This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: The best fans in baseball.

“While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the City of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can’t wait to celebrate together!

“The Dodger Stadium team stores will be closed today as World Series Championship merchandise is received.

“The Top of the Park store and Left Field Plaza store at Dodger Stadium will re-open (Thursday) from 12 noon to 9 p.m.

“Starting Friday, the Left Field Plaza store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the Dodger Stadium Vote Center is open.

Dodgers World Series gear is also available online.