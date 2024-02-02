header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 2
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
| Friday, Feb 2, 2024
080822_FIRSTDAY_CT_WEB_10-800x533

Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.

Students eligible for universal transitional kindergarten turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2024 and June 2, 2025. Students eligible for kindergarten turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2024.

The open enrollment window also opens for families who reside outside of Saugus School District boundaries and would like to attend SUSD schools or current families wanting to change schools. For the 2024-25 school year, all elementary schools will be open to accepting transfers with the exception of Plum Canyon elementary.

Schools in the Saugus Union School District include:

Bridgeport Elementary

Cedarcreek Elementary

Emblem Academy

James Foster Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

North Park Elementary

Plum Canyon Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Tesoro del Valle Elementary

West Creek Academy

Saugus School District has universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten at all school sites. Additionally, SUSD has afterschool programs at 14 of our sites.

To learn more visit www.saugusud.org.

For information on registration and required immunizations visit www.saugususd.org/Registration-and-Immunizations.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District

Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
FULL STORY...

Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series

Districts Invited to Participate in Holocaust Education Oral History Speaker Series
Tuesday, Jan 30, 2024
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education have launched an oral history speaker series for Holocaust survivors and encourage schools statewide to participate in future events.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf

Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting

Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications

CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.
Feb. 8: Arts Commission to Review Arts Grant Program
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst, who was once the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals back in the summer of 2023, is now in competition to be America's Favorite Pet and needs your vote.
Local Pooch Needs Your Vote for America’s Favorite Pet
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
It’s the purr-fect time to fall in love and adopt a pet. The city of Santa Clarita, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is excited to invite residents to an adoption event, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Feb. 10: Fall in Love at City Pet Adoption Day
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Santa Clarita Valley residents can obtain free sandbags at Los Angeles Country Fire Department stations in the SCV.
Free Sandbags Available at SCV LACoFD Stations
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at La Cocina, 28076 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Feb. 22: VIA After Five Networking Mixer at La Cocina
D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Organized Retail Crimes Task Force, along with L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón, Los Angeles Police Department and SouthGate Police Department announced that more than 300 organized retail theft cases involving adult and juvenile defendants have been filed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.
D.A., Organized Retail Crimes Task Force File 309 Cases
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
For more than a century, Santa Clarita has been one of the premier filming destinations in Southern California.
Ken Striplin | A Tribute to Film History
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Join the city of Santa Clarita at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the 2024 California Amateur Hockey Association (CAHA) State Championships this weekend, Feb. 2-4.
Feb. 2-4: Amateur Hockey State Championships Comes to The Cube
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Grant Price has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at The Master's University.
Grant Price Signs NLI to TMU Baseball
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the upcoming exhibition, “The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images,” by artist Edwin Vasquez.
Feb. 6-April 1: ‘The Joshua Tree Chronicles AI Images’ Art Exhibit
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
College of the Canyons improved to 3-0 in the early season with a decisive 9-0 victory over visiting Victor Valley College on Tuesday, its second win in as many days.
Lady Cougs Improve to 3-0 with Win Over Victor Valley
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in a resident who traveled through Los Angeles International airport while infectious on Jan. 25.
Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
I am thrilled to share some exciting news that hits close to the heart – a celebration of love like no other this upcoming Valentine’s Day.
Jason Gibbs | ‘The Big I Do’ Couples Need Your Votes
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sydney Tamondong (women's tennis) and Jayden Steinhurst (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 22-27.
COC Names Sydney Tamondong, Jayden Steinhurst Athletes of the Week
Dr. Christina Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
I hope the new year is off to a good start for you.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | DHS Preparing Annual Report
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
A steady stream of students poured into California Institute of the Arts' Bijou Theater at the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18 to attend one of the season’s last Character Animation Winter Session Talks.
CalArts Alum Inspires Next Generation of Animators
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors introduced the County's first ever Sidewalk Vending Ordinance Tuesday, which will create a clear pathway for sidewalk vendors in unincorporated L.A. County to support their businesses as part of the local open air economy.
Supes Introduce County’s First Sidewalk Vending Ordinance
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
This February, love is in the air as local couples are offered a unique opportunity to elevate their Valentine’s Day celebration.
Mayor Cameron Smyth: ‘The Big I Do’ Returns
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has released an update for its report, "Medical Debt in LA County: Baseline Report and Action Plan",
Public Health Analysis Shows Medical Debt Burden Increases in L.A. County to More Than $2.9 billion in 2022
SCVNews.com