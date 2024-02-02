Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District

Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.

Students eligible for universal transitional kindergarten turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2024 and June 2, 2025. Students eligible for kindergarten turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2024.

The open enrollment window also opens for families who reside outside of Saugus School District boundaries and would like to attend SUSD schools or current families wanting to change schools. For the 2024-25 school year, all elementary schools will be open to accepting transfers with the exception of Plum Canyon elementary.

Schools in the Saugus Union School District include:

Bridgeport Elementary

Cedarcreek Elementary

Emblem Academy

James Foster Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

North Park Elementary

Plum Canyon Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Tesoro del Valle Elementary

West Creek Academy

Saugus School District has universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten at all school sites. Additionally, SUSD has afterschool programs at 14 of our sites.

To learn more visit www.saugusud.org.

For information on registration and required immunizations visit www.saugususd.org/Registration-and-Immunizations.

