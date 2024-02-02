Feb. 12: Kindergarten Registration Opens in Saugus District

Enroll for the 2024-25 school year with Saugus Union School District. On Monday, Feb. 12 priority registration will open for universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten age students.
Students eligible for universal transitional kindergarten turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2024 and June 2, 2025. Students eligible for kindergarten turn 5 by Sept. 1, 2024.
The open enrollment window also opens for families who reside outside of Saugus School District boundaries and would like to attend SUSD schools or current families wanting to change schools. For the 2024-25 school year, all elementary schools will be open to accepting transfers with the exception of Plum Canyon elementary.
Schools in the Saugus Union School District include:
Bridgeport Elementary
Cedarcreek Elementary
Emblem Academy
James Foster Elementary
Charles Helmers Elementary
Highlands Elementary
Mountainview Elementary
North Park Elementary
Plum Canyon Elementary
Rio Vista Elementary
Rosedell Elementary
Santa Clarita Elementary
Skyblue Mesa Elementary
Tesoro del Valle Elementary
West Creek Academy
Saugus School District has universal transitional kindergarten and kindergarten at all school sites. Additionally, SUSD has afterschool programs at 14 of our sites.
To learn more visit www.saugusud.org.
For information on registration and required immunizations visit www.saugususd.org/Registration-and-Immunizations.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.