Jan. 1: First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park

Make a New Year’s resolution to spend more time in nature with a First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. Park staff and volunteers will lead three hikes varying from a casual half-mile stroll to a strenuous five-mile hike up to the peak of Saddleback Butte. All ages welcome.

Saddleback Butte is a granite mountaintop that towers some 3,651 feet above the broad alluvial bottom land of the Antelope Valley on the western edge of the Mojave Desert. The state park surrounding Saddleback Butte was created in 1960 to protect the butte (one of many similar land features in the Antelope Valley) and examples of native Joshua Tree woodlands and other plants and animals that were once common throughout this high desert area.

Saddleback Butte State Park is 17 miles east of Lancaster. Check-in for the hikes to Saddleback Butte Peak and the Loop Hike Across the Park is in the campground at 17071 East Avenue K, Lancaster, CA 93535.

The sign up for the Dowen Nature Trail Hike is at the park’s visitor center located at 17102 East Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93535.

Parking is available in the campground area and day use area near the visitor center. Day use parking fees apply.

The three hikes available are:

9 a.m. Hike to Saddleback Butte Peak

This strenuous 5-mile hike from the campground to Saddleback Butte Peak (3,651 feet) offers incredible views and incredible exercise. Plan for around 3 hours of hiking and 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Bring water, snacks, good hiking shoes, and layered clothing. It can be very windy at the top of Saddleback Butte. No scrambling required.

10 a.m. Loop Hike Across the Park

This easy/moderate 3.5-mile loop hike across the park will take you into the special land of Creosote and Joshua Trees while offering long, sweeping vistas of local buttes. Take quiet pauses to hear the animals who call this area home. Plan for under 2 hours of hiking with little elevation gain. Bring water, good hiking shoes and layered clothing.

11 a.m. Dowen Nature Trail

This easy 0.5-mile guided interpretive walk along the Dowen Nature Trail is great for all ages and ability levels. Learn about the unique ecological communities and cultural histories of the park while never being too far from your car… or a bathroom. Plan for around one hour duration with frequent stops and mild elevation gain. Wheelchair and stroller accessible.

Preparation: Dress for winter weather and bring good hiking shoes, water, snacks, and/or a lunch to enjoy in the park’s picnic facilities after returning from a hike. Dogs are not allowed on the park’s trails (except service animals). Hikes start on time, arrive early to prepare.

Contact: (661) 946-6092 or Mojave.Sector@parks.ca.gov

For more information on Saddleback Butte State Park visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=618.

