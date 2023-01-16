susd

Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Jan 16, 2023

By Press Release

The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The board will meet in closed session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is available to view virtually via Zoom Webinar:

To connect by computer (video or audio):

https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81816157093

Webinar ID: 818 1615 7093

To dial by phone: (877) 853 5247 or (888) 788 0099.

Click here to view the meeting agenda.

