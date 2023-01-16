Jan. 17: Saugus Union School District Board Meeting

The Saugus Union School District Board of Trustees will hold a regular in-person meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Saugus District Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The board will meet in closed session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The meeting is available to view virtually via Zoom Webinar:
To connect by computer (video or audio):
https://saugususd-org.zoom.us/j/81816157093
Webinar ID: 818 1615 7093
To dial by phone: (877) 853 5247 or (888) 788 0099.
