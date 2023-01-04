Jan. 4: Canyon Country Farmers Market Cancelled

The Canyon Country Farmers Market has been cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 4. Market hours are usually 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

·

The market will be closed because of the extreme weather expected in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The market is a rain or shine market, however forecasts call for significant rainfall, winds and potential flooding starting Jan. 4 in the evening.

The safety of the market’s farmers, food artisans and customers is most important.

Market organizers are concerned about weather conditions, not only during the market, but for the farmers that drive hours from outside of the Santa Clarita Valley to get to the market, and then back home.

The Canyon Country Farmers Market will be held next Wednesday, Jan. 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

Be sure to visit the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Saturday, Jan. 7, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321. The market is open 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

