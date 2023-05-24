Old Town Newhall Farmers Market Celebrates Eighth Anniversary

The Old Town Newhall Farmers Market will celebrate its eighth anniversary Saturday, May 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library. The weekly market will be celebrating with free cake, free face painting, giveaways and live music.

The Newhall Farmers Market is a certified farmers market selling farm direct produce and artisan food goods. The market began in 2015 with only eight vendors and has grown over the years to host about 50 farmers and food artisans. The market is the largest farmers market in Santa Clarita.

“Certified farmers markets like ours are one of the only places in Santa Clarita where you can buy vegetables and fruits that were picked within 12 to 48 hours,” said Market Manager Larry McClements. “Thanks to the amazing support we’ve had from the city of Santa Clarita and our community, we’ve been able to grow, bringing even more amazing foods to Santa Clarita every Saturday rain or shine.”

Certified farmers markets are highly regulated by California state law. Only local produce can be brought to the market and must be sold by the farmer or one of their employees. The market also hosts a family dairy, a ranch and a fresh seafood vendor. Prepared and prepackaged foods are also sold by local businesses including many based in Santa Clarita.

This Saturday, customers are invited to enjoy live music, a piece of cake and enter the free sweepstakes drawing for a chance to win a variety of prizes including $100 in market money. Anyone can take advantage of free face painting by a local artist. The best parking for the market is always in the large and free parking structure behind the Laemmle Theater.

The market continues their mission to bring the highest quality produce and food goods to Santa Clarita each Saturday. For more information, see Old Town Newhall Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram or on the web at www.newhallfarmersmarket.com.

