header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
57°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 13
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
| Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
sulphur springs, man

The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Sulphur Springs Union School District Administrative Office, 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Board of Trustees welcomes participation at Board meetings. Members of the public may address the board on any item of interest to the public that is scheduled on the agenda. It is requested that those wanting to address the Board of Trustees complete a “Request to Address the Board” form prior to the start of the board meeting and file the form with the Superintendent. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; no one shall speak longer than three minutes. With board consent, the president may increase or decrease the time allowed for public presentation, depending on the topic and the number of persons wishing to be heard. Request forms are located in the back of the room.

To view the Sulphur Springs Board Meeting Agenda for June 14 click here.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board

June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting

June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor

Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
FULL STORY...

June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting

June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
A meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee will be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District, Caulfield Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget

June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
Monday, Jun 12, 2023
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning with closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
College of the Canyons guard Natalie Satamian has committed to continue her basketball career at Life Pacific University in San Dimas.
COC’s Natalie Satamian Commits to Life Pacific University
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
The Valley Industry Association will significantly expand its acclaimed "Connecting to Success" program this fall.
VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 12 - Sunday, June 18.
Nine Productions Filming in SCV
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles recently announced that Emily M., a high school senior in the William S. Hart School District, has earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Hart District Senior Earns Girl Scout’s Highest Honor
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
The call came out of the blue, and took California State University, Northridge Central American and transborder studies professor Beatriz Cortez by surprise.
CSUN Professor Named Latinx Artist Fellow
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
I am deeply committed to investing in accessible and affordable health care for residents.
Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Ensuring Care in Santa Clarita
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
A meeting of the Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee will be held Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at the Saugus Union School District, Caulfield Room, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
June 15: Measure EE Citizens Oversight Committee Meeting
June 14: COC Board Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a tentative budget workshop and business meeting Wednesday, June 14, at 2 p.m. in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
June 14: COC Board Tentative Budget Workshop, Business Meeting
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 14, beginning with closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
June 14: Hart Board Holds Public Hearing on 2023-24 Budget
Full Closures Continue on Parts of SR-14
The California Department of Transportation continues its full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
Full Closures Continue on Parts of SR-14
Closures, Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Monday the closure of Malibu Lagoon State Beach due to a recent sewage discharge.
Closures, Ocean Water Advisory Issued for L.A. County Beaches
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: