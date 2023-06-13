June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board

The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Sulphur Springs Union School District Administrative Office, 27000 Weyerhaeuser Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Board of Trustees welcomes participation at Board meetings. Members of the public may address the board on any item of interest to the public that is scheduled on the agenda. It is requested that those wanting to address the Board of Trustees complete a “Request to Address the Board” form prior to the start of the board meeting and file the form with the Superintendent. Twenty minutes will be allocated for each subject; no one shall speak longer than three minutes. With board consent, the president may increase or decrease the time allowed for public presentation, depending on the topic and the number of persons wishing to be heard. Request forms are located in the back of the room.

To view the Sulphur Springs Board Meeting Agenda for June 14 click here.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...