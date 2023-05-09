June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style

Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, ‘80s Dress Up Night’.

This concert is taking place Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every few months at The MAIN that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In June, the series will feature Santa Clarita’s very own Memberz Only and Tommy Peacock Band. General admission tickets are $15 each and seating is extremely limited.

Memberz Only consists of six seasoned musicians, each bearing extensive years of experience banding together to celebrate one of the most notorious eras ever. This group delivers a high-energy, consistent audio experience while staying true to the classic ‘80s sound.

Tommy Peacock Band plays classic covers as well as hits from all decades. The band plays songs by Jackson Browne, Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, Sublime, Tom Petty and more. The crowd will definitely enjoy their high level of energy and entertainment.

To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and to purchase tickets, please visit The MAIN’s website.

