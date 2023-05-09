header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 9
1990 - Gene Autry's elderly horse, Champion, put to sleep; buried at Melody Ranch [story]
Champion
June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show Invites all To Dress Up 80’s Style
| Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Water drop


Santa Clarita Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, ‘80s Dress Up Night’.

This concert is taking place Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.

“LOCALS ONLY!” is a music series held every few months at The MAIN that features bands from throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. In June, the series will feature Santa Clarita’s very own Memberz Only and Tommy Peacock Band. General admission tickets are $15 each and seating is extremely limited.

Memberz Only consists of six seasoned musicians, each bearing extensive years of experience banding together to celebrate one of the most notorious eras ever. This group delivers a high-energy, consistent audio experience while staying true to the classic ‘80s sound.

Tommy Peacock Band plays classic covers as well as hits from all decades. The band plays songs by Jackson Browne, Johnny Cash, Billy Idol, Sublime, Tom Petty and more. The crowd will definitely enjoy their high level of energy and entertainment.

To learn more about “LOCALS ONLY!” and to purchase tickets, please visit The MAIN’s website.
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita

Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 8, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
FULL STORY...

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June

City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Monday, May 8, 2023
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
FULL STORY...

‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists

‘Summer Activities, Fitness’ Call for Artists
Friday, May 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for an upcoming exhibit located at the Newhall Community Center. This art exhibition is seeking artwork depicting the theme of "Summer Activities & Fitness."
FULL STORY...

May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter

May 9: City Council Meets to Discuss No-Kill Animal Shelter
Friday, May 5, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business
The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation. 
Law Enforcement Continues Response to the Fentanyl Epidemic
On National Fentanyl Awareness Day, law enforcement officials announced a dozen new federal cases targeting fentanyl dealers who, except for one case, allegedly sold fentanyl and fake pills containing fentanyl that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.
June 11: Soroptimist to Host Second Annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is excited to announce the launch of the second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award and luncheon.
June 2: Santa Clarita Artist Association’s Art Diversity Showcase
The Santa Clarita Artist Association is hosting an art exhibit early next month, with an emphasis on diversity. 
Three CSUN Athletes Earn CSC Women’s Tennis Academic All-District Honors
CSUN's Jolene Coetzee, Sasha Turchak, and Yuliia Zhytelna have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.
Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral
The Valencia based Princess Cruises will homeport in Central Florida. The iconic “Love Boat” brand will re-position its Caribbean Princess ship in late November 2024.
CSUN Launches New Undergraduate Stem Cell Training Program
Recognizing the need to train the next generation of stem cell scientists, a student success program launched this past fall at California State University, Northridge.  
Sheriff Detectives Ask Public to Help Identify Theft Suspects
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station detectives need the public's help in identifying suspects who have committed a theft from an elderly victim in Santa Clarita.
Valencia High’s Casey Cuny Named Hart District Teacher of the Year
The William S. Hart Union High School District is proud to announce that Casey Cuny, Valencia High School english teacher, has been selected as the 2023/24 Hart District Teacher of the Year.
Trinity Beers Signs with TMU Volleyball
Trinity Beers, a 5-11 outside hitter from Hughson, Calif., has signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at The Master's University.
May 12: Olive Branch Theatricals ‘The Explorers Club’ at The MAIN
"The Explorers Club," a comedy presented by Olive Branch Theatricals and directed by Donna M. Manfredi, will open 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall, CA 91321.
Lady Cougars Softball Eliminated from Postseason
FULLERTON — No. 12 College of the Canyons saw its season come to an end in a 5-1 postseason loss at No. 5 Fullerton College on Saturday in the opening round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Playoffs.
COC’s Osorio, Buck Advance to SoCal Championship Finals
SAN DIEGO - College of the Canyons competed at day one of the California Community College Athletic Association Track & Field Southern California Prelims and Championships at San Diego Mesa College on Friday, with sophomores Milca Osorio and Layne Buck both advancing to the finals next weekend.
Nominees Sought for Cheri Fleming Shining Star Award
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its second annual Cheri Fleming Shining Star Legacy Award.
Nine Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 8 - Sunday, May 14.
City Cinemas in the Park Returning in June
Catch a movie under the stars with your family and friends – all for free this summer and into fall at different parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita!
May 9: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, May 9, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
May 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 4 p.m., with closed session, followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Today in SCV History (May 8)
1875 - John F. Powell, an Irish immigrant, becomes Justice of the Peace [story]
John F. Powell
Today in SCV History (May 7)
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
Today in SCV History (May 6)
1971 - Fort Tejon added to National Register of Historic Places [story]
Fort Tejon
SCVNews.com
