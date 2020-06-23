[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
85°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
| Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Los Angeles County Office of Education

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition. These academies will receive federal funds to provide high-quality professional learning for administrators and other school leaders, free of charge, to local educational agencies that receive federal Title II funds on a statewide basis.

Among these winners (click here for full list), the University of California, Berkeley Principal Leadership Institute will serve as the 21 CSLA Center, overseeing the statewide work of seven regional academies.

“Congratulations to the 21 CSLA awardees, who will provide professional learning that will have a positive impact on California’s six million students,” said Thurmond. “One of the keys of student success, next to classroom teachers, are effective principals who commit to high standards and a schoolwide vision that helps all students.”

The original California School Leadership Academy was established by Senate Bill (SB) 813 in 1983 and administered by the California Department of Education (CDE) until 2003. SB 75 (Statutes of 2019) directed the CDE and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence to establish a process to organize and offer professional learning opportunities and to select providers of high-quality professional learning for administrators and other school leaders.

The seven 21 CSLA Regional Academies are:

– Los Angeles County Office of Education

– Los Angeles Education Partnership

– University of California, Berkeley Principal Leadership Institute

– Sacramento County Office of Education

– Chico State Enterprises

– Madera County Superintendent of Schools

– Sonoma County Office of Education

The grant awards are for a three-year period with an opportunity for an extension. For more information, please visit the CDE 21 CSLA web page.

The California Department of Education is a state agency led by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. For more information, please visit the California Department of Education’s website.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner

L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
FULL STORY...

Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student

Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
FULL STORY...

Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)

Paola Jellings Named New Sulphur Springs Board Member (Video)
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board unanimously named Paola Jellings as the newest member during a virtual meeting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration

SCOTUS Upholds DACA Program, Rules Against Trump Administration
Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump on Thursday from rolling back the program that protects qualifying immigrants from deportation.
FULL STORY...

June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp

June 20: Deadline to Sign Up for SCV Youth Orchestra Virtual Summer Camp
Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Saturday, June 20 is the new deadline to sign up for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra's virtual Summer Camp, where SCVYO students will get to “build their own camp” between June 22 and July 24.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
Carousel Ranch announced plans for the 24th Annual Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 29: Heart of the West at Home Annual Dinner, Auction
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition.
L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday a special Sacramento legislative update, "Bills, Ballots, & Business," presented by the California Chamber of Commerce.
Registration Open for Chamber’s ‘Bills, Ballots, & Business’ Legislative Update
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
A Saugus High School substitute teacher was accused of 18 counts in court Monday, all connected to allegations he had an inappropriate, monthlong relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Saugus High Substitute Teacher Charged with 18 Counts of Lewd Acts Involving Student
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a horse in Saugus Monday night.
Two Transported to Hospital, Horses Killed in San Francisquito Crash
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the annual Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular will take place this Fourth of July.
New Restrictions in Place for Santa Clarita Fireworks Show
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation transitioned to meeting online. Given the abruptness of the transition and lack of preparation parents had in becoming in-home teachers’ aides, many parents and educators are worried about a “COVID slide” or “COVID slowdown,” where students fail to retain any new information learned before and during the pandemic — as well as over the summer, when students are not in school.
CSUN Educators Offer Tips on Minimizing ‘COVID Slide’ During Summer
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall home and 80-acre estate to L.A. County and his Hollywood home to L.A. City [story]
Hart dies
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 2,571 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 85,942 Total Cases in L.A. County, 2,863 in SCV
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
After operating Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore for almost 60 years, the family owned Elkins Ranch Company has announced it will permanently close the course effective September 7.
Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore to Close September 7
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
As more local businesses are reopening, the city of Santa Clarita is reminding residents to shop locally.
City Urges Residents to Shop Locally, Support Reopening Businesses
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
Local delivery service WeGoSCV is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in a “Get $5, Give $5” online food ordering fundraiser through June 30.
SCV Boys & Girls Club Benefits from Online Food Ordering Campaign
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
For three days in a row, Los Angeles County saw a spike of 2,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, marking some of the fastest spreads of the novel coronavirus in the nation.
L.A. County, Swaths of California See Spike in COVID-19 Cases
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of L.A. County Public Health, released a statement Monday in response to death threats she has received during the COVID-19 emergency.
COVID-Fueled Death Threats Prompt Response from L.A. County Public Health Director
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
Tuesday air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Tuesday Air Quality in SCV: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, June 23, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
June 23: City Council to Hold Special, Regular Meetings
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
Capping a hectic stretch of negotiations shortened and complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a California budget deal with lawmakers Monday to patch the state’s shattered finances.
Newsom, Lawmakers Reach Deal on COVID-Ravaged California Budget
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume administering behind-the-wheel drive tests beginning Friday, June 26.
DMV to Resume Behind-the-Wheel Drive Tests on Friday
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
A few dozen Santa Clarita residents gathered in Central Park Saturday to honor Robert Fuller, 24, and Malcolm Harsch, 38, two Black men who died last week in Palmdale and Victorville.
Santa Clarita Residents Hold Vigil in Honor of Robert Fuller, Malcolm Harsch
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
The soft reopening of the largest economy in the United States couldn’t stem California’s abysmal unemployment rate as officials on Friday pegged the state’s jobless rate above 16%.
California Unemployment Rate Remains High Amid Reopening
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
%d bloggers like this: