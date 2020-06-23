L.A. County Education Office Among California’s Leadership Grant Winner

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday seven awardees, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, for the 21st Century California School Leadership Academy (21 CSLA) grant competition. These academies will receive federal funds to provide high-quality professional learning for administrators and other school leaders, free of charge, to local educational agencies that receive federal Title II funds on a statewide basis.

Among these winners (click here for full list), the University of California, Berkeley Principal Leadership Institute will serve as the 21 CSLA Center, overseeing the statewide work of seven regional academies.

“Congratulations to the 21 CSLA awardees, who will provide professional learning that will have a positive impact on California’s six million students,” said Thurmond. “One of the keys of student success, next to classroom teachers, are effective principals who commit to high standards and a schoolwide vision that helps all students.”

The original California School Leadership Academy was established by Senate Bill (SB) 813 in 1983 and administered by the California Department of Education (CDE) until 2003. SB 75 (Statutes of 2019) directed the CDE and the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence to establish a process to organize and offer professional learning opportunities and to select providers of high-quality professional learning for administrators and other school leaders.

The seven 21 CSLA Regional Academies are:

– Los Angeles County Office of Education

– Los Angeles Education Partnership

– University of California, Berkeley Principal Leadership Institute

– Sacramento County Office of Education

– Chico State Enterprises

– Madera County Superintendent of Schools

– Sonoma County Office of Education

The grant awards are for a three-year period with an opportunity for an extension. For more information, please visit the CDE 21 CSLA web page.

