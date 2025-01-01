L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights

Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.

Despite these challenges, the Department has successfully reduced Part 1 crimes in our jurisdiction through the outstanding efforts of Department personnel. Part 1 crimes include homicides, rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, burglary, larceny-theft, grand theft auto, and arson, have decreased by over 2 percent this year.

Though this may seem modest, it equates to nearly 5,000 fewer victims compared to last year—a significant achievement that reflects the ongoing commitment to public safety. The goal remains to further reduce this number in the years to come. While Department vacancies remain a pressing issue, our staff has shown remarkable dedication and resilience to uphold the profession’s values.

Homicides have decreased by nearly 15 percent compared to last year. Last year we had 212 homicides compared to 181 this year. This success can be attributed to the tireless work of LASD Homicide investigators, who face immense challenges despite being understaffed. They continue to demonstrate exceptional skill in solving nearly 60 percent of their cases by conducting thorough witness interviews, analyzing evidence meticulously, and collaborating closely with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to secure justice.

Our Homicide Bureau’s collaboration with Operation Safe Streets (OSS) has been a cornerstone of this achievement. OSS detectives utilize advanced investigative techniques to identify and locate suspects, working together with Homicide investigators. Together, these units tackle society’s most dangerous and violent elements, displaying extraordinary bravery and expertise.

In addition, the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC), funded through a federal grant, has been pivotal in addressing gun-related crimes. By leveraging the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) and collaborating with federal and state partners, CGIC serves as an intelligence hub to investigate and prevent firearm-related violence. These efforts have allowed us to take a proactive approach to gun crimes, resulting in tangible improvements to community safety.

Our 23 patrol stations have also played a significant role in this initiative and through November they have successfully seized almost 2,200 firearms as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing gun violence and illegal firearm activity.

Collaboration remains the cornerstone of our success. Partnerships with agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and local, state, and federal entities have extended our reach and bolstered our capacity to combat crime. This unified approach strengthens our ability to respond to and deter criminal activity.

The Burglary Robbery Task Force (BRTF) exemplifies the power of collaboration. Among its noteworthy accomplishments this year, the BRTF conducted a joint investigation with LAPD to dismantle a residential burglary crew responsible for 33 burglaries in 2024. Their meticulous work led to multiple arrests, the recovery of stolen property, and the seizure of firearms.

Cargo theft investigations by CARGO CATS also yielded significant results. Through coordinated efforts, they recovered over $1.2 million worth of stolen copper and other materials and successfully apprehended suspects involved in a high-profile theft ring. These operations not only recovered valuable assets, but also disrupted organized crime networks.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) continues to combat retail theft and violent robbery. Their efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen merchandise retail valued over 29,000,000.00, the apprehension of 600 suspects, with close to 1400 investigations. The team’s work exemplifies commitment to protecting businesses and ensuring justice for victims.

Year-to-date, the Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) has achieved remarkable outcomes, including 176 arrests, the recovery of over 2,100 vehicles valued at over $40 million, and the disruption of a car theft ring involving high-end vehicles. Their success underscores the value of focused, specialized units in addressing complex criminal enterprises. TRAP detectives have also partnered with Hyundai Corporation and coordinated two software updates that would mitigate vehicle thefts. There is nothing worse than walking outside and not being able to find your car.

In addition to these specialized units, LASD patrol stations have been doing a phenomenal job working closely with our detective units which enhanced our ability to reduce crime. Not only are patrol deputies working with our detective units, but they are also working with the community as well. Most of our patrol stations have seen an increase in community support.

The Department has made strides in using technology, such as Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras, and the opening of our first real time watch center at Lost Hills/Malibu Station. This technology is helpful and necessary to help reduce crime and prevent our community from being victimized. These types of improvements are not made alone. Station personnel have been collaborating with city officials, and stakeholders in making these improvements.

LASD is currently rolling out the new Taser 10, a significant advancement that enhances safety by allowing deployment from up to 45 feet—20 feet farther than the previous model. This extended range provides personnel with greater flexibility and more opportunities to de-escalate critical incidents effectively.

In addition, the Department recently received the first of our much-needed inmate transportation buses. Of the 73 buses, approximately 60 are out of service daily, leaving only 13 to handle the County’s transportation needs. To address this, the Department will continue receiving one new bus every two to three weeks until we acquire a total of 20 buses, ensuring improved efficiency and reliability.

We are also strengthening community ties through initiatives such as neighborhood watch groups, town hall meetings, and Coffee-with-a-Cop events. Furthermore, our gun buyback programs have contributed to reducing the prevalence of illegal firearms, enhancing public safety.

The HOST team in collaboration with CEO Homeless Initiative, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Department of Public Works, other county departments, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) conducted 327 homeless encampment resolutions. During these 327 resolutions, an estimated 15,400 cubic yards of trash and debris were removed. The HOST team, while conducting the homeless encampment resolution protocol had no uses of force. In August of 2023, the county lunched the “Pathway Home” program. Since the program’s inception, the collective team has removed 655 dilapidated recreational vehicles from the streets. 1019 individuals have moved from the streets and placed into interim housing.

“As we close out 2024, I am proud of the dedication and hard work that our personnel have accomplished in keeping our community safe,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “In partnership with the community, we’ve made our streets safer, built stronger relationships with our stakeholders, pursued justice for victims, and ensured that our community remains a place where everyone can thrive. We will continue to build on this success in the year ahead, always putting the safety and well-being of our residents first.”

