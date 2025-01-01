header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 1
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
| Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Water drop


Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.

Despite these challenges, the Department has successfully reduced Part 1 crimes in our jurisdiction through the outstanding efforts of Department personnel. Part 1 crimes include homicides, rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, burglary, larceny-theft, grand theft auto, and arson, have decreased by over 2 percent this year.

Though this may seem modest, it equates to nearly 5,000 fewer victims compared to last year—a significant achievement that reflects the ongoing commitment to public safety. The goal remains to further reduce this number in the years to come. While Department vacancies remain a pressing issue, our staff has shown remarkable dedication and resilience to uphold the profession’s values.

Homicides have decreased by nearly 15 percent compared to last year. Last year we had 212 homicides compared to 181 this year. This success can be attributed to the tireless work of LASD Homicide investigators, who face immense challenges despite being understaffed. They continue to demonstrate exceptional skill in solving nearly 60 percent of their cases by conducting thorough witness interviews, analyzing evidence meticulously, and collaborating closely with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to secure justice.

Our Homicide Bureau’s collaboration with Operation Safe Streets (OSS) has been a cornerstone of this achievement. OSS detectives utilize advanced investigative techniques to identify and locate suspects, working together with Homicide investigators. Together, these units tackle society’s most dangerous and violent elements, displaying extraordinary bravery and expertise.

In addition, the Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC), funded through a federal grant, has been pivotal in addressing gun-related crimes. By leveraging the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) and collaborating with federal and state partners, CGIC serves as an intelligence hub to investigate and prevent firearm-related violence. These efforts have allowed us to take a proactive approach to gun crimes, resulting in tangible improvements to community safety.

Our 23 patrol stations have also played a significant role in this initiative and through November they have successfully seized almost 2,200 firearms as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing gun violence and illegal firearm activity.

Collaboration remains the cornerstone of our success. Partnerships with agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and local, state, and federal entities have extended our reach and bolstered our capacity to combat crime. This unified approach strengthens our ability to respond to and deter criminal activity.

The Burglary Robbery Task Force (BRTF) exemplifies the power of collaboration. Among its noteworthy accomplishments this year, the BRTF conducted a joint investigation with LAPD to dismantle a residential burglary crew responsible for 33 burglaries in 2024. Their meticulous work led to multiple arrests, the recovery of stolen property, and the seizure of firearms.

Cargo theft investigations by CARGO CATS also yielded significant results. Through coordinated efforts, they recovered over $1.2 million worth of stolen copper and other materials and successfully apprehended suspects involved in a high-profile theft ring. These operations not only recovered valuable assets, but also disrupted organized crime networks.

The Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) continues to combat retail theft and violent robbery. Their efforts resulted in the recovery of stolen merchandise retail valued over 29,000,000.00, the apprehension of 600 suspects, with close to 1400 investigations. The team’s work exemplifies commitment to protecting businesses and ensuring justice for victims.

Year-to-date, the Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP) has achieved remarkable outcomes, including 176 arrests, the recovery of over 2,100 vehicles valued at over $40 million, and the disruption of a car theft ring involving high-end vehicles. Their success underscores the value of focused, specialized units in addressing complex criminal enterprises. TRAP detectives have also partnered with Hyundai Corporation and coordinated two software updates that would mitigate vehicle thefts. There is nothing worse than walking outside and not being able to find your car.

In addition to these specialized units, LASD patrol stations have been doing a phenomenal job working closely with our detective units which enhanced our ability to reduce crime. Not only are patrol deputies working with our detective units, but they are also working with the community as well. Most of our patrol stations have seen an increase in community support.

The Department has made strides in using technology, such as Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras, and the opening of our first real time watch center at Lost Hills/Malibu Station. This technology is helpful and necessary to help reduce crime and prevent our community from being victimized.  These types of improvements are not made alone. Station personnel have been collaborating with city officials, and stakeholders in making these improvements.

LASD is currently rolling out the new Taser 10, a significant advancement that enhances safety by allowing deployment from up to 45 feet—20 feet farther than the previous model. This extended range provides personnel with greater flexibility and more opportunities to de-escalate critical incidents effectively.

In addition, the Department recently received the first of our much-needed inmate transportation buses. Of the 73 buses, approximately 60 are out of service daily, leaving only 13 to handle the County’s transportation needs. To address this, the Department will continue receiving one new bus every two to three weeks until we acquire a total of 20 buses, ensuring improved efficiency and reliability.

We are also strengthening community ties through initiatives such as neighborhood watch groups, town hall meetings, and Coffee-with-a-Cop events.  Furthermore, our gun buyback programs have contributed to reducing the prevalence of illegal firearms, enhancing public safety.

The HOST team in collaboration with CEO Homeless Initiative, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Department of Public Works, other county departments, and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) conducted 327 homeless encampment resolutions.  During these 327 resolutions, an estimated 15,400 cubic yards of trash and debris were removed.  The HOST team, while conducting the homeless encampment resolution protocol had no uses of force.  In August of 2023, the county lunched the “Pathway Home” program.  Since the program’s inception, the collective team has removed 655 dilapidated recreational vehicles from the streets.  1019 individuals have moved from the streets and placed into interim housing.

“As we close out 2024, I am proud of the dedication and hard work that our personnel have accomplished in keeping our community safe,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “In partnership with the community, we’ve made our streets safer, built stronger relationships with our stakeholders, pursued justice for victims, and ensured that our community remains a place where everyone can thrive. We will continue to build on this success in the year ahead, always putting the safety and well-being of our residents first.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights

L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
FULL STORY...

Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024

Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
FULL STORY...

Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets

Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
FULL STORY...

Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1

Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
FULL STORY...

AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks

AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
Every year, law enforcement faces unforeseen challenges due to changes in laws, policies, and societal shifts.
L.A. Sheriff’s Department Shares 2024 End of Year Highlights
L.A. County Supes Will Vote on Motion to Honor Former President Jimmy Carter with Countywide Day of Mourning
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger and Supervisor Hilda L. Solis have introduced a motion to declare Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, a Day of Mourning across Los Angeles County in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, who recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100.
L.A. County Supes Will Vote on Motion to Honor Former President Jimmy Carter with Countywide Day of Mourning
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proudly highlights her top accomplishments of 2024, showcasing her dedication to the residents of the Fifth District and Los Angeles County. 
Supervisor Kathryn Barger Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024
Today in SCV History (Jan. 1)
1850 - Death Valley '49ers William Manley & John Rogers reach SCV, find help for Bennett-Arcan party [story]
William Manly
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
The California Department of Public Health has launched "Take Space to Pause," a statewide campaign made for teens and by teens that will focus on reducing self-stigma surrounding youth mental health challenges and promoting positive ways to seek help.
Teens Encouraged To ‘Take Space to Pause’ To Help with Mental Health
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
By sustaining its commitment to support healthy individuals and families in healthful communities, the California Department of Public Health recognizes the need to transform as public health advances and society evolves.
Tomás J. Aragón, M.D. | California Department of Public Health
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents to not feed their pets Monarch Raw Pet Food sold at several farmers markets in California due to detection of H5 bird flu virus in product samples. A house cat that consumed this product has been confirmed H5 bird flu positive.
Public Health Warns Against Raw Milk, Meat for Humans, Pets
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Chiquita Canyon, LLC has announced that the Chiquita Canyon Landfill is closing active waste disposal operations effective Jan. 1, 2025. The last day for accepting incoming solid waste at the landfill is Tuesday, Dec. 31. While waste disposal operations will conclude, Chiquita Canyon, LLC will continue to manage the landfill, address the noxious odor incident occurring onsite and oversee closure and post-closure activities.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Ceases Operations Jan. 1
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
As we approach the end of 2024, we are wrapping up several big projects and planning new ones. Although we are currently tackling an issue with a faulty well, there is some good news to share as well.
Gabriella Skollar | Gibbon Conservation Center
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Widespread use of fireworks related to New Year's Eve celebration coupled with calm weather conditions may worsen air quality in Los Angeles County, including the Santa Clarita Valley, thorugh 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AQMD Issues Air Quality Alert Due to Increased Use of Fireworks
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
Jan. 7: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
In its first action since the Christmas break and last before the start of conference play, The Master's University men's basketball team won an exhibition game over the Stanton Elks 93-62 Monday night, Dec. 30 in The MacArthur Center.
Mustangs Win Exhibition Over Stanton
Today in SCV History (Dec. 31)
1920 - Singer-actor Rex Allen, Newhall Walk of Western Stars inductee (1982), born in Arizona [Walk]
Rex Allen
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Heroes of Color and The Hart School District will host the "Jr. ARTrepreneurs" Student Art Exhibition, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Saugus, CA 91350.
Jan. 23: Hart School District ‘Jr. ARTrepreneurs’ Student Art Exhibition
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Canyon Theatre Guild will begin performances of West Side Story, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Jan. 18-Feb. 22: Canyon Theatre Guild Presents West Side Story
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the 13th annual Polar Plunge and what better way to ring in the New Year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 4: Take the New Year’s Plunge at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Parenting for Prevention will host a drug prevention and mental health resource fair and a presentation by Clear Behavioral Health, 5:30- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Golden Valley High School.
Jan. 27: Parenting for Prevention Resource Fair, Presentation at Golden Valley High
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Join the city of Santa Clarita each month for guided Community Hikes led by city staff at different trailheads and parks.
Connect, Explore, Hike With the Community
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.
Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m., experience Helen Hunt Jackson’s Jan. 23, 1882 visit to Rancho Camulos, which inspired her to include this vestige of the Californio lifestyle as one of the settings for her novel "Ramona."
Jan. 11: Helen Hunt Jackson ‘Returns’ to Rancho Camulos
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
With the new year beginning, it’s a great time to create personal goals and embrace a fresh start that encourages health and happiness.
Ken Striplin | Fresh Ideas for Staying Active in the New Year
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
The Master's University women's basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
SCVNews.com