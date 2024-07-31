LASD Teams up with L.A. Rams to Supercharge Recruitment Efforts for Deputy Sheriff

In an exciting new collaboration, the Los Angeles Rams have teamed up with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to supercharge recruitment efforts for deputy positions.

This dynamic partnership harnesses the Rams’ immense community influence and the Department’s commitment to public safety, creating a powerful alliance aimed at attracting top-notch candidates. Together, we are launching a bold campaign to promote law enforcement careers, inspiring individuals with a passion for service to step up and join the ranks of the LASD.

This innovative effort not only bridges the worlds of sports and public service but also underscores a shared dedication to safeguarding and uplifting the community.

To rise to this challenge, LASD is ramping up its ranks like never before. The department has greenlit an ambitious plan to host eight academy classes this fiscal year, with the goal of onboarding approximately 800 deputy sheriff trainees. This surge in man and women’s power is set to fortify the force’s ability to respond swiftly to incidents, conduct thorough investigations, and offer comprehensive support to the community. The commitment to maintaining high hiring standards remains unwavering, even as the department aims to surpass last year’s milestone of 350 new deputies.

“I want to bring people here. I want to keep people here,” said Sheriff Robert Luna. “We are not only looking for qualified people but also who are passionate about serving the diverse communities in Los Angeles County. We are dedicated to creating an environment that promotes both our employees’ wellness and professional development, while providing exceptional public safety services.”

But it’s not just about numbers. The LASD is embracing innovation and forward-thinking strategies to ensure its personnel are among the best-trained and most equipped in the nation. The Department is poised to tackle crime head-on and engage in proactive prevention techniques that will improve public safety in Los Angeles County.

The recruitment drive has already shown positive results. From an average of 773 applications per month in 2022, the numbers improved to 911 in 2023. This year, from January to July, the average monthly applications surged to 1,280—a 65% increase. The LASD’s marketing and recruitment strategies have struck a chord, drawing in a new wave of eager and capable candidates ready to take on the mantle of law enforcement.

To accommodate this influx of trainees, the department has reinstated the North County academy location at College of the Canyons and is gearing up to open a permanent site at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic by early 2025. With two academy locations in the Santa Clarita Valley and Whittier, recruits will have the convenience and flexibility they need to thrive in their training.

As the LASD stands on the brink of a transformative era, the message is clear: they are not just filling positions; they’re building a force ready to face the challenges of tomorrow. In a city where every day brings new challenges, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is doubling down on its commitment to protect and serve, ensuring that the residents of Los Angeles County can sleep a little easier at night.

Application Process

-Complete and submit an online application and Supplemental Questionnaire. You will receive an emailed invitation for testing within a few business days.

-Take the Multiple-Choice exam on one of our many testing dates. Upon passing, you will advance to the Validated Physical Ability Test.

-Take the VPAT. Upon passing, you will advance to the Structured Interview.

-Complete the Structured Interview.

-Submit a Web Personal History Statement online and upload a Notarized Waiver.

-A Background Investigator will conduct a thorough background investigation, including a Polygraph Examination.

-Schedule and complete a jail tour and patrol station ride-along.

-Your completed background case will undergo an Administrative Review.

Complete a psychological evaluation and medical examination.

-Participate in a Pre-Academy Consultation before starting the Academy.

-Attend the POST-certified 22-week Academy at one of our locations: Whittier or Valencia.

We encourage interested individuals to join our team not just for deputy sheriff, but also as custodians, food service workers, and engineers.

Visit their website or follow them on social media @joinlasd for more information.

