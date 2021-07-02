Local Girls Club Soccer Team Heads to Florida For Chance at National Title

Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team battled to make it to the 2021 United States Youth Soccer (USYS) Far West Regional Finals in Boise, Idaho this past Sunday securing their place among the Top 8 in the Country and an opportunity to compete in the 2021 USYS National Championship in Bradenton – Sarasota, Florida beginning Monday, July 19 to Sunday, July 25.

This is the first time a soccer team from the Santa Clarita Valley will compete for a National Title.

During an unconventional season and year, the road to the National Championship has not been easy. They first had to win the 2021 Cal South National Cup Championship to head to the 2021 USYS Far West Regional Championship where they competed against the best in the west beating the top teams from Idaho, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada. With 14 teams in the division, Legends FC Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 were among the top two finalists.

“Hard work works,” head coach Adam Waddell said. “So extremely proud of our Legends Family and the sacrifices made to get here. It all comes down to team cohesiveness, heart, hunger, and your desire to win. This dedicated team is making history for the Santa Clarita Valley as one of only eight 2007 Girls teams across the country competing for the National Title!”

Legends FC’s family centered approach, backed with a National level program and Elite level coaching, provides a positive playing and learning environment that fosters long term player development and personal growth. Their One Club, One Family, One Mission motto makes Legends FC the premier destination for players. They strive to provide Southern California’s youth with the highest quality soccer training and development in America.

“Legends FC is incredibly proud of the G07 SCV team and Coach Adam Waddell for all they have achieved during a year out of the ordinary,” said executive director Josh Hodges. “We look forward to following them on their journey to Florida as they represent us on the National Stage and their quest to earn another star on our jersey.”

The team has set up a GoFundMe account to help defray the costs of the trip.

“Eighteen girls have withstood a pandemic, multiple upheavals, a ton of traveling games, early mornings, late nights, all to show up for what they love – SOCCER!,” Waddell said. “With such limited time until they leave, any and all support is greatly needed and appreciated!”

If you’d like to support the Legends Santa Clarita Valley Girls 2007 team and their trip to the National Championship, you may visit the team’s Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/45ee048f or Venmo @LegendsFCSCVsixthreeeight.

Legends FC is a California Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Tax ID# 45-3236845.

