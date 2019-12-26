[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1873 - Vasquez gang raids Kingston in (now) Kings County; ties up townspeople, makes off with $2,500 in cash and jewels [story]
Kingston
MaxPreps Names Canyon High’s Kicker to All-State First Team
| Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Jarrett Reeser
Canyon junior Jarrett Reeser kicks a fieldgoal in a Foothill League matchup with Saugus at Harry Welch Stadium Friday Nov. 1. Cory Rubin/The Signal

 

MaxPreps named Canyon High School's Jarrett Reeser to the 2019 California All-State First Team on Thursday

“The thing that has gotten me to where I’m at right now is being able to make kicks when they matter the most,” he said. “That’s probably my strongest asset in my opinion.”

There are two types of kickers in football, according to Reeser. There are kickers who want their team to march down the field and score so they can trot onto the field and kick the point after. Then there are kickers on the other end of the spectrum. They want to be placed back and away from the goalposts with the game on the line. Players like that thrive under pressure.

“I’m the type that wants that kick,” Reesersaid.

Although Reeser is flourishing in the sport, Reeser didn’t always see himself as a football player. Just over a year ago, he was primarily a soccer player until his father suggested that he try kicking field goals to see if he can.

“I just went out and started making them,” Reeser said. “That’s how I fell in love with the game.”

As it turned out, Reeser had quite the talent for kicking footballs through the uprights. This season he made six of his seven field-goal attempts and made 27-of- 28 point-after-attempts. He even made field goals from as far as 43 yards.

In his short tenure as a kicker, Reeser has earned All-League honors twice. He was named First-Team All-League as a sophomore, while he was still attending high school in the bay area. This year, as a junior, he was named Second-Team All-Foothill League.

Now, with one more season of high school football left on his docket, he looks to improve from his All-State honors and become one of the best kicking recruits in the country. However, he plans to never forget where he started.

“It’s crazy to think just one year ago I started kicking and made first-team all-state a year later,” he said. “It goes to show it doesn’t matter where you play, you just have to perform. It’s beyond motivating to me that I’ve come this far in a year with a year to go.”
Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer

Faith Ellms Becomes TMU’s First Female Golfer
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
By definition, a pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore or settle a new country or area.
FULL STORY...

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game

Rams to Honor Past, Represent Future at Team’s Final Coliseum Game
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
The Los Angeles Rams will respect the past and represent the future as they host the Arizona Cardinals for their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1:25 p.m.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win

West Ranch Freshman Brings Home International Doubles Tournament Win
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019
West Ranch girls tennis freshman Annette Robertson took her talents to the international stage at the Copa Pura Vida ITF Junior tennis tournament in San Jose, Costa Rica, which was held on Dec. 2-7.
FULL STORY...

2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview

2019-20 COC Men’s Basketball Preview
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
The College of the Canyons men’s basketball preview shows the team preparing for the 2019-20 season with a noticeable difference in attitude and approach, according to head coach Howard Fisher.
FULL STORY...
