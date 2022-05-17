May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.

The public meeting will be preceded by the Annual Retirement Recognition at 6 p.m. Friends and colleagues are welcome.

Among the items on the agenda is the ratification of 2021/22 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Hart District and the Hart District Teachers Association.

Please note: A Public Hearing will be held on item IX.L. Public Hearing – Resolution No. 21/22-45 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial / Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The Board Agenda for the meeting is now available at May 18 Hart Board Agenda.

The meeting can also be viewed remotely at: https://youtu.be/jl43VlmV990.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...