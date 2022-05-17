header image

1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
plane crash
May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting
| Monday, May 16, 2022
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.

The public meeting will be preceded by the Annual Retirement Recognition at 6 p.m. Friends and colleagues are welcome.

Among the items on the agenda is the ratification of 2021/22 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Hart District and the Hart District Teachers Association.

Please note: A Public Hearing will be held on item IX.L. Public Hearing – Resolution No. 21/22-45 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial / Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.

The Board Agenda for the meeting is now available at May 18 Hart Board Agenda.

The meeting can also be viewed remotely at: https://youtu.be/jl43VlmV990.
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates

William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
Saturday, May 14, 2022
In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Appoints Mark Crawford HR Director

Hart District Appoints Mark Crawford HR Director
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
FULL STORY...

June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program

June 6: School Day Café Announces 2022 Summer Food Program
Monday, May 9, 2022
School Day Café has announced they will be providing free food to children 1-18 years of age this summer. 
FULL STORY...

West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA

West Ranch High School Percussion Earns First at SCPA
Thursday, May 5, 2022
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
FULL STORY...
May 18: COC Board Self-Evaluation Workshop
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Valley Community College District will meet Wednesday, May 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., for a Board Self-Evaluation Workshop.
Premier Workspaces Celebrating 20 Year Anniversary
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Nine Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 16 - Sunday, May 22.
May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos
Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
COC Softball’s Heck, Melgar Named to NFCA All-American Team
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
L.A. County ‘Parks at Sunset’ Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
May 21: Impulse Music Hosting Music, Comedy Night
Impulse Music Co. is hosting a Music and Comedy Night Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dr. Abner Chou Assumes Full-Time Role as TMU President
After serving in the position on an interim basis for the past year, Dr. Abner Chou has assumed the role of full-time president of The Master’s University and Seminary.
Monday COVID Roundup: Residents Encouraged to Layer Safety Precautions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 15 additional deaths and 3,489 new positive cases Saturday, 2,707 new cases Sunday and 1,941 new cases Monday countywide.
Today in SCV History (May 16)
1938 - Brand-new Lockheed transport plane crashes in Agua Dulce; all 9 perish including 2 infants [story]
Today in SCV History (May 15)
1969 - Board of Trustees selects "College of the Canyons" name [story]
William S. Hart High School District Announces Graduation Dates
In-person high school graduations will be held at all William S. Hart Union High School District schools. Graduations start May 20 and end June 3.
Today in SCV History (May 14)
1874 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez captured in Hollywood Hills [story]
Friday COVID Roundup: High Transmission Across L.A. County, Most Cases Since Feb. 18
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Critical Need for Blood Donations, City Will Host Blood Drives
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
Registration Underway at COC for 2022 Summer Classes
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
CalArts Board of Trustees Confer Emeritus Status Upon Faculty
The California Institute of the Arts Board of Trustees have awarded 14 admired, acclaimed and longtime faculty members emeritus status in recognition of their contributions to CalArts.
Cougars Baseball Have Eight Selected to All-WSC Team
The College of the Canyons Baseball team saw eight cougars receive All-Western State Conference, South Division honors for the 2022 season.
May 14-June 18: ‘Something Rotten’ at the Canyon Theatre Guild
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
CalArts Alum Raven Chacon Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
Today in SCV History (May 13)
1825 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall born in Saugus, Mass. [read/watch]
