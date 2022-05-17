May 18: Annual Retirement Recognition to Precede Hart Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, May 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The board will meet in closed session at 4:30 p.m.
The public meeting will be preceded by the Annual Retirement Recognition at 6 p.m. Friends and colleagues are welcome.
Among the items on the agenda is the ratification of 2021/22 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Hart District and the Hart District Teachers Association.
Please note: A Public Hearing will be held on item IX.L. Public Hearing – Resolution No. 21/22-45 – Approving an Increase in Statutory School Fees Imposed on New Residential and Commercial / Industrial Construction Pursuant to Education Code Section 17620 and Government Code Section 65995.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita.
West Ranch High School Winter Percussion under Stephen Hufford, director of Instrumental Music and director Julio Diaz, competed April 16 at the Southern California Percussion Alliance Championships, which was held at Toyota Arena in Ontario.
Premier Workspaces, one of the largest privately-owned executive suites, coworking, and shared workspace companies in the United States, with a unit in Santa Clarita, is proud to celebrate their 20th anniversary.
College of the Canyons softball was represented with two selections on the 2022 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) California JC All-American Team with slugger Ashlynn Heck and pitcher/utility player Allyson Melgar included in the group of 26 honorees from across the state.
Parks are not just good for your physical health, but your mental health. Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation and Why We Rise for Parks at Sunset to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. Green spaces, physical activity and social connectivity play a powerful role in overall well-being.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed six new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,025 new cases countywide, with 151 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,022, county case totals to 2,907,721 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 74,979, with 470 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
Running from June 6 through Aug. 13, College of the Canyons will be offering a robust summer schedule of four sessions to continue assisting students with reaching their goals during this unprecedented time.
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
"Something Rotten: The Broadway Musical (Rated PG) opens this weekend at Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. Opening night is Saturday May 14 at 8 p.m. with a free champagne and wine reception for ticket holders. It will run every weekend, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, until its scheduled closing on June 18.
Diné artist, composer and California Institute of the Arts alum Raven Chacon (Music MFA 2004) was awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "Voiceless Mass." Diné means "the people" in the Navajo language. Chacon is the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.