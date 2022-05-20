May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Items on the regular meeting agenda include authorization of a five percent increase for residential waste collection and increases for multi-family and commercial waste collection contracts; the 2022 Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness; consideration of a pre-annexation agreement between the city and BLC Tesoro, LLC; approve the final tract map of the Skyline Ranch development and awarding the contract for the Town Center Specific Plan.
Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded the opportunities to address the City Council. You may address the Council once per meeting during Public Participation on any matter within the Council’s jurisdiction that is not listed on the agenda.
Public Participation speaker’s cards must be submitted to the City Clerk before this portion of the meeting begins. To address the Council regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out a speaker’s card and submit it to the City Clerk before the Mayor announces the item.
Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais.
If you wish to provide information to the Council, please present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record. Please note use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.
The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.
City Council Special Meeting 5/24/2022 5:00 PM
City Hall, Carl Boyer Room
23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
This is a request to consider the approval of a Pre-Annexation Agreement and Open Space Management and Maintenance Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and BLC Tesoro, LLC, regarding the Tesoro Highlands project, as well as to consider the participation of BLC Tesoro, LLC, in the State of California BOLD Program to fund certain improvements, development impact fees, and open space management funding.
The Community Task Force on Homelessness has developed a new Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness, which aims to meet the current needs of the community, while building on the successes of the 2018 Community Action Plan.
The City of Santa Clarita’s residential and commercial solid waste services are provided by Waste Management and Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. Per the approved Franchise Agreements, franchised solid waste haulers may submit a request for a rate adjustment consideration on an annual basis.
Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract map, accept and reject offers of dedication for Tract No. 60922-06 and approve lot line adjustment for Skyline Ranch Park. This map is for subdivision purposes and is located in Skyline Ranch east of the intersection of Stratus Street and Skyline Ranch Road.
This project will address necessary repairs to three paseo bridges to maintain them in good serviceable condition. The work entails installing new joint seals, repair of cracks in the bridge deck, application of methacrylate coating, repair of a crack in the bridge walls, repair of bearing assemblies, painting, and other minor work.
