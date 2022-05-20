May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase

Uploaded: , Friday, May 20, 2022

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the regular meeting agenda include authorization of a five percent increase for residential waste collection and increases for multi-family and commercial waste collection contracts; the 2022 Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness; consideration of a pre-annexation agreement between the city and BLC Tesoro, LLC; approve the final tract map of the Skyline Ranch development and awarding the contract for the Town Center Specific Plan.

Pursuant to Government Code section 54954.3 members of the public are afforded the opportunities to address the City Council. You may address the Council once per meeting during Public Participation on any matter within the Council’s jurisdiction that is not listed on the agenda.

Public Participation speaker’s cards must be submitted to the City Clerk before this portion of the meeting begins. To address the Council regarding an item on the agenda, please fill out a speaker’s card and submit it to the City Clerk before the Mayor announces the item.

Each person addressing the Council is given three minutes to speak (with double the time allotted to non-English speakers using a translator) indicated by a colored light system on the Council dais.

If you wish to provide information to the Council, please present the City Clerk with 10 copies. Otherwise, your materials will simply be added to the official record. Please note use of City Council Chamber technology equipment to present electronic material during meetings is not allowed.

The meeting will take place in City Council Chambers on the 1st floor of City Hall, which is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, 91355.

Agendas for both meetings can be viewed below:

