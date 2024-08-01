Mission Opera Seeking Volunteers For ‘Cold Sassy Tree’

Mission Opera is seeking volunteers for various positions for its production, “Cold Sassy Tree,” which will run Oct. 25-27, 12:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Looking for ages 12 and up for positions including:

Concessions: Handling the sale of snacks and beverages during intermissions.

Ushers: Guiding attendees to their seats and assisting with any seating arrangements.

Box Office: Managing ticket sales and will-call tickets.

Merchandise Sales: Selling show-related merchandise to attendees.

Parking Attendants: Assisting with directing traffic and parking logistics to ensure a smooth arrival and departure experience for our guests.

For more information or to sign up visit the city of Santa Clarita Volunteers website.

Staff from Mission Opera will contact volunteers with details after you sign up.

