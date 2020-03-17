[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
52°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 17
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees
| Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020

Larry AdamsonLarry L. Adamson, president and chief executive officer emeritus of The Midnight Mission, who earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles has been appointed to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees as the Alumni Trustee. His two-year appointment starts in Ju`ly.

Elected by alumni representatives of the CSU Alumni Council, Adamson will represent the interests of the 3.8 million CSU alumni on the 25-member board and keep alumni leaders informed of important issues affecting the 23-campus university.

Since earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Cal State LA in 1974, Adamson has remained engaged with the university community. He currently serves as vice chair on the board of the Cal State LA Foundation. For over 10 years, he served on the board of directors of the Cal State LA Alumni Association where he was president in 1996. In 1998, he was honored as the University Alumni of Merit. In 1996, he joined the CSU Alumni Council, where he served two terms as president from 1998 to 2000. In 1998, he was honored as the CSU-wide Outstanding Alumni. Adamson served as the interim Alumni Trustee on the CSU Board of Trustees in 2005 and again, in 2019.

In addition to his current role as a board member at The Midnight Mission—Los Angeles’ premier social service agency serving the poor and addictive population of Southern California—his community service includes roles on several boards including: Free & Accepted Mason of the State of California, Los Angeles Central Area Providers Collaborative, ACSC Federal Credit Union, Shriners Hospital for Children in Los Angeles, Rotary Club, and Urban Emphasis for the Boy Scouts of America, Los Angeles Area Council.

In 2004, Adamson was appointed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to serve as commissioner for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), where he served for 13 years, and two terms as its chairperson.

“Larry Adamson’s long-standing service to Los Angeles and his years of support for the university, including his service as interim Alumni Trustee, make him an ideal selection for this important leadership role,” said Michelle Power, president of the CSU Alumni Council.

Adamson and his wife Lynn live in Newhall and have two adult daughters who are both CSU alumnae, two sons-in-law and three grandchildren.

The Alumni Council is the only organization that has direct appointment authority to the CSU Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for the governance of the 23-campus university. Under current law there are 25 trustees. Five trustees are ex officio members: The California Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Assembly Speaker, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Chancellor.

No trustee, with the exception of the Chancellor and the Faculty Trustee, receives any salary for his or her service on the board.

Adamson’s term on the board will be July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

About the California State University
The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 482,000 students. Half of the CSU’s students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 127,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.8 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees

Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees
Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020
Larry L. Adamson, president and chief executive officer emeritus of The Midnight Mission, who earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles has been appointed to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees as the Alumni Trustee
FULL STORY...

CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep

CSUN Suspends Cinematheque Film Series, Free Tax Prep
Monday, Mar 16, 2020
CSUN Cinematheque, offered by California State University, Northridge’s Department of Cinema and Television Arts, is suspending this semester’s series through mid-April.
FULL STORY...

COC Cancels March, April Events

COC Cancels March, April Events
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
In compliance with the state’s ban on large gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus, College of the Canyons has canceled events that were scheduled during the months of March and April.
FULL STORY...

UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much

UCLA Health: Important to Care for Dry Hands After Washing Them So Much
Sunday, Mar 15, 2020
Ironically, by over-washing our skin, we can develop dry cracks in the skin, giving bacteria an entry point into our bodies.
FULL STORY...

COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday

COC (Change): No In-Person Classes Starting Monday
Saturday, Mar 14, 2020
College of the Canyons will begin the transition to online learning formats from in-person instruction beginning Monday. This supercedes a previous announcement saying no classes starting Wednesday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
L.A. County Tuesday: 50 New Coronavirus Cases
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector will not be accepting in-person payments or providing in-person tax or business license services until further notice, following the closure of all County buildings to the public.
L.A. County: In-Person Property Tax Payments Will Not Be Accepted
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to California small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
L.A. County Small Businesses Can Now Apply for Disaster Assistance Loans
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
Virginia Kamhi will demonstrate pastel painting at the Monday, June 15, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
June 15: Virginia Kamhi Demonstrates Pastel Painting
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
All Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) offices are temporarily closed to the public until further notice. However, DPSS will continue to provide services through its website and call centers.
County’s Social Services to Continue Providing Assistance Through Website, Call Centers
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Department store giants Nordstrom and Macy's announced the temporary closure of their establishments. Their respective statements can be found below:
Department Store Giants Nordstrom, Macy’s Temporarily Close
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
On Saturday, March 14, it was announced that all of LA County Library’s 86 locations will be closed to the public through March 31.
Lobbies at Castaic, Stevenson Ranch Libraries to Remain Open During Select Hours
Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections
The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) is taking proactive measures to protect its staff and residents by heeding the call to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Vector Control Closes its Doors to Public; Postpones In-Person Inspections
UPS: Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Through Touching Packages Low
UPS is following guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
UPS: Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Through Touching Packages Low
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
SACRAMENTO — Following Sunday's announcement that older adults and those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19 should isolate, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday to protect the health and safety of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 residing at health care, residential and non-residential facilities licensed by the state.
Newsom Directs Resources to Most Vulnerable
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Monday that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.
Governor: No Renter Evictions Through May 31
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Groupon responds to the coronavirus outbreak by extending the expiration date on its vouchers.
Groupon Extends Expiration Dates 1 Year
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed that as of Tuesday morning they have confirmed no new cases beyond the original three from this past weekend.
Henry Mayo: No New SCV COVID-19 Cases
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Anne Habibi.
LASD Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Missing Acton Woman
Henry Mayo to Hold Blood Drive Wednesday to Combat Blood Shortage
On Wednesday, March 18, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital will partner with the American Red Cross and host a blood drive at the Henry Mayo Education Center, located on the hospital campus at 23803 McBean Pkwy, Valencia, 91355.
Henry Mayo to Hold Blood Drive Wednesday to Combat Blood Shortage
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
LOS ANGELES (CN) – Los Angeles County Superior Court, the largest trial court in the nation, will be closed for three days starting Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
L.A. County: Superior Courts Closed Through Thursday
Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees
Larry L. Adamson, president and chief executive officer emeritus of The Midnight Mission, who earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles has been appointed to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees as the Alumni Trustee
Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SACRAMENTO – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates as of Monday, March 16.
DMV Urges Law Enforcement to Use Discretion When Issuing Citations
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
The Santa Clarita Valley endured another round of heavy rainfall Monday, which resulted in traffic collisions in the area and stalled traffic at the Grapevine with reports of snow.
SCV Rain Causes Collisions; Grapevine Snow Stalls Traffic
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Thursday
LOS ANGELES – Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers.
Beach Water Advisory Extended Until Thursday
Today in SCV History (March 17)
1927 - Newhall telephone exchange, est. 1900, now serves 100 phones [story]
telephone
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
All Vallarta Supermarkets will open one hour early beginning Wednesday for seniors 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities.
Vallarta Markets Open 7-8 AM for Seniors, Special Needs Only
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
March 16, 2020 – Today the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued an order to prohibit all indoor and outdoor, public and private events and gatherings within a confined space, where 50 or more members of the public are expected to attend at the same time, to require social distancing measures and temporary closure of certain businesses.
County Issues Formal Order Banning Large Public, Private Gatherings
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
All bars, clubs, theaters, entertainment centers and fitness centers in all cities and unincorporated territory in Los Angeles County are ordered to be closed until further notice to help prevent further spread of COVID-19, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Monday.
Bars, Restaurants, Theaters, Gyms Must Close Across City, County
%d bloggers like this: