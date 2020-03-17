Newhall Resident Larry Adamson Appointed to CSU Board of Trustees

Larry L. Adamson, president and chief executive officer emeritus of The Midnight Mission, who earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles has been appointed to the California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees as the Alumni Trustee. His two-year appointment starts in Ju`ly.

Elected by alumni representatives of the CSU Alumni Council, Adamson will represent the interests of the 3.8 million CSU alumni on the 25-member board and keep alumni leaders informed of important issues affecting the 23-campus university.

Since earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Cal State LA in 1974, Adamson has remained engaged with the university community. He currently serves as vice chair on the board of the Cal State LA Foundation. For over 10 years, he served on the board of directors of the Cal State LA Alumni Association where he was president in 1996. In 1998, he was honored as the University Alumni of Merit. In 1996, he joined the CSU Alumni Council, where he served two terms as president from 1998 to 2000. In 1998, he was honored as the CSU-wide Outstanding Alumni. Adamson served as the interim Alumni Trustee on the CSU Board of Trustees in 2005 and again, in 2019.

In addition to his current role as a board member at The Midnight Mission—Los Angeles’ premier social service agency serving the poor and addictive population of Southern California—his community service includes roles on several boards including: Free & Accepted Mason of the State of California, Los Angeles Central Area Providers Collaborative, ACSC Federal Credit Union, Shriners Hospital for Children in Los Angeles, Rotary Club, and Urban Emphasis for the Boy Scouts of America, Los Angeles Area Council.

In 2004, Adamson was appointed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to serve as commissioner for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), where he served for 13 years, and two terms as its chairperson.

“Larry Adamson’s long-standing service to Los Angeles and his years of support for the university, including his service as interim Alumni Trustee, make him an ideal selection for this important leadership role,” said Michelle Power, president of the CSU Alumni Council.

Adamson and his wife Lynn live in Newhall and have two adult daughters who are both CSU alumnae, two sons-in-law and three grandchildren.

The Alumni Council is the only organization that has direct appointment authority to the CSU Board of Trustees.

The Board of Trustees is responsible for the governance of the 23-campus university. Under current law there are 25 trustees. Five trustees are ex officio members: The California Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Assembly Speaker, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Chancellor.

No trustee, with the exception of the Chancellor and the Faculty Trustee, receives any salary for his or her service on the board.

Adamson’s term on the board will be July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.

