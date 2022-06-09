Newhall School District Announces Four New Principals

A ship is only as seaworthy as the captain at its helm, and Newhall School District is proud to announce four new experienced “captains,” principals, at Wiley Canyon, Pico Canyon, Oak Hills and Peachland Elementary Schools—three of whom are women. All of their assignments are effective July 1.

“We are excited about the superior leadership and organizational maturity these new principals have to offer Newhall School District,” said District Superintendent Jeff Pelzel. “I have no doubt that these individuals will be able to motivate teachers, administrative staff, students and parents at their respective schools toward success.”

Wiley Canyon Elementary School’s new Principal is Ms. Marguerite Armstrong. Marguerite is currently the Induction Coordinator for the Santa Clarita Valley Induction Program but has also been an Assistant Principal at several schools and taught for over 20 years in NSD and other districts. She has experience in Title One as well as non-Title schools, was an NSD Writing Trainer, and has coached staff in various roles. A mom of two children who attended Newhall School District schools, Marguerite is ready to serve all of her students, staff, and parent community at Wiley Canyon.

“I am excited for this opportunity to serve the staff, students, and families of Wiley Canyon Elementary!” Marguerite expressed. “My commitment is to ensure that every child is provided with an impactful educational experience where academic excellence and social-emotional wellness are the priority. I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to further enhance a thriving community of young scholars.”

The new Pico Canyon Elementary School Principal is Mrs. Michele Krantz.

Michele is a seasoned veteran, having served as a Junior High Principal at La Mesa and Rancho Pico Junior High, and worked at the District Office in the William S. Hart Union High School District for more than 20 years. Michele’s two children attended Newhall School District schools. She knows the community of Pico Canyon and will work tirelessly to continue the structures and systems already in place at a high-performing school. She is excited to work closely with the Pico Canyon community and build relationships with families from kindergarten through 6th grade.

“I can’t wait to get to know our Pico staff and families, and to become a part of all of the wonderful traditions for which Pico is known,” Michelle said.

Oak Hills Elementary’s new Principal is Mr. Jarrod Henry.

Jarrod comes to us from the Saugus Union School District, where he currently serves at Bridgeport Elementary. He has taught for 21 years in 2nd through 6th grades and has been an administrator at various Saugus schools. Jarrod is a lifelong Santa Clarita Valley resident and loves spending time with his daughter making memories at the beach and playing basketball.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to begin my journey as principal in the Newhall School District,” Jarrod said, “and I can’t wait to begin building relationships with the students, parents, and staff members that comprise the Oak Hills Elementary family.”

Peachland Elementary boasts Mrs. Katrina Stroh as its new Principal. Katrina is currently the Assistant Principal at Newhall. She also served as Distance Learning Academy administrator, Extended School Year Administrator, and will the co-administrator this summer for Newhall Elementary’s LEAP summer program. Mrs. Stroh was a District Instructional Coach and taught at various grade levels in the Newhall School District.

Katrina shared her feelings about her new position at Peachland, as well as our district, saying, “The Newhall School District is well known for its excellent and dedicated employees. I am honored to have this leadership opportunity and to be a part of ensuring that all students received a high-quality educational experience while at Peachland Elementary. It is important to me that we view all students as ‘our students,’ and address both their academic and social-emotional needs.”

Katrina, whose husband is also a Santa Clarita educator who has taught physical education for more than 20 years, boasts that their own two children attended grades K-6 at NSD, which prepared them well for their journey to William S. Hart Union High School District.

We ask all district parents, students, staff and the local community to join us in welcoming Marguerite, Michele, Jarrod and Katrina into their new roles, and to give them your full support as they chart a course towards success for Newhall School District’s children.

About Newhall School District

‘Empowering Every Child Every Day,’ is the motto of Newhall School District. NSD seeks to develop students who are global citizens who think critically, solve problems, persevere, embrace diversity in people and viewpoints, and have a passion for learning and the arts. Our rigorous instructional program enables mastery of Common Core State Standards leading to college and career readiness. We support learning by fostering collaboration, providing relevance to the real world, and using technology in innovative ways.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...