Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on Sept. 28 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on over $3.6 billion in block grants and other resources to promote financial education in California high schools.
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.