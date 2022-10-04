header image

1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Nov. 5-6: Saugus High Boutique Fantastique
| Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022
boutique fantastiquecro

The annual Saugus High School Boutique Fantastique will be held Saturday and Sunday Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Saugus High School Gym.

Admission is Free. And as always, proceeds fund the Saugus High School Parent Teacher Student Organization scholarship program.

The boutique will feature more than 100 vendor booths with handmade crafts and holiday items.

Get an early start on holiday shopping.

Food, jewelry, unique gift ideas.

Vendor drawing.

Saugus High School clubs and organizations will also be selling fundraising items.

SHS PTSO is a non-profit group whose efforts support enriched learning experiences for the entire popular of Saugus High School.

Saugus High School Gym,

21900 Centurion Way,

Saugus, CA 91350

boutique fantastique
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School

SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Monday, Oct 3, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
FULL STORY...

Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board

Hart District Teachers of the Year Honored by Board
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Sixteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2022/23 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
FULL STORY...

Superintendent Thurmond Leads Webinar Announcing State Funds for Financial Literacy

Superintendent Thurmond Leads Webinar Announcing State Funds for Financial Literacy
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
 State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a virtual webinar on Sept. 28 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on over $3.6 billion in block grants and other resources to promote financial education in California high schools.
FULL STORY...

Hart Science Teacher Paula Bae Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year

Hart Science Teacher Paula Bae Named L.A. County Teacher of the Year
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
William S. Hart High School science teacher Paula Bae has been named Los Angeles County Teacher of the Year.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 12 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,133 new cases countywide and 28 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 1,133 New Cases in County, 12 Deaths Includes Child
Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign
First launched in 1985, Breast Cancer Awareness Month became the first organized effort to bring widespread attention to breast cancer. Each October Circle of Hope recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its’ annual event, 31 Days of Hope, to help increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment of this disease.
Circle of Hope Holds 31 Days of Hope Fundraising Campaign
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Welcome back, UCLA Hockey! The city of Santa Clarita and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint, are excited to announce the return of the UCLA Men’s Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season.
UCLA Hockey Returns to The Cube
Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
Despite near identical shots taken, The Master's University women's soccer team was not able to find the back of the net as Ottawa defeated the Mustangs 2-0 Saturday in Surprise, Ariz.
Master’s Women’s Soccer Shutout by OUAZ
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will raise awareness about the safety of people walking throughout the month, emphasizing that “safe drivers, safe speeds and safe vehicles save lives.”
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
You can’t go far in our city without discovering public art or art spaces. Whether you stumble upon the poetry printed on our sidewalks, discover the vibrant colors of the Communitree at the Canyon Country Community Center, find one of the many Art Bears or enjoy the latest exhibit at one of the City’s eight galleries, there is much art to appreciate this month and year-round in Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
Oct. 10-11: CalArts Alums’ ‘Groundworks’ to Air on Public Television
"Groundworks," a new documentary by Justine Garrett (Critical Studies MFA 2006) and Ian Garrett (Theater MFA 2008), airs on multiple U.S. public television stations this month. In Southern California, the film was broadcast on KCET on Tuesday, Oct. 4 and will air on PBS SoCal on Oct. 10-11, coinciding with Indigenous People’s Day.
Oct. 10-11: CalArts Alums’ ‘Groundworks’ to Air on Public Television
Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government are inviting community members to attend the 2022 Homecoming Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13 at Cougar Stadium.
Oct. 13: Community Invited to 2022 COC Homecoming Celebration
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
For the first time since 2020, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department is offering its Employer Workshop on child support requirements live in La Mirada on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Oct. 13: Employer Workshop on Child Support Requirements
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Calling all Transylvanians! Join the city of Santa Clarita for a screening of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Centre on Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.
Oct. 28-29: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Join the city of Santa Clarita and explore your creative side this ARTober in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.
Santa Clarita Unveils ARTober Lineup
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for Most Business-Friendly City
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation.
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m.
Oct. 6: Parks, Recreation Commission Regular Meeting
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, with the help of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Tactics and Survival unit, LASD Special Enforcement Bureau, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, will be taking part in active shooter training Monday at Valencia High School.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Announces Active Shooter Drill at Valencia High School
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
One of the most anticipated events of the year is coming to the Canyon Country Community Center on Oct. 27.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2022
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 48 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 29 deaths and 2,615 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 48 New SCV Cases; No Additional Deaths
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
The California Nurses Association, a union with more than 100,000 members in the state, applauds California Govenor Gavin Newsom’s decision to sign S.B. 1334 into law, guaranteeing enforceable breaks for public-sector and University of California workers who provide or support direct patient care in a hospital, clinic, or public health setting.
California Nurses Applaud Law Guaranteeing Breaks for Hospital Workers
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
A federal grant is helping the California Highway Patrol increase pedestrian and bicyclist safety throughout the state.
New CHP Grant Highlights Pedestrian, Bicycle Safety
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
On Friday, Oct. 1, the California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
State Public Health Officials Provide Monkeypox Update
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Today in SCV History (Oct. 2)
1945 - Cattle-rustling "Phantom of Vasquez Rocks" captured [story]
Phantom suspect
SCVNews.com
