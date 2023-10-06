Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Commission Secretary Announcement
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Sep 14, 2023 6:00 PM
Arts Spotlight
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Unfinished Business
1. TEMPORARY PUBLIC ART 2024: TRAILHEAD ART

Update on the Temporary Public Art project along the City’s trails with recommendations made by the Artist Selection Committee for the Request for Proposals.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Updated TPA 2024_Trailhead_RFP
New Business
2. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES

An overview of the business development services programs offered in the Santa Clarita Valley and recommendations on how these services could be adapted or marketed to creative businesses.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
3. THE MAIN THEATRE – 2024 OVERVIEW

An overview of the productions, events, and programs being offered for the remainder of 2023 and during 2024 at The MAIN.
document Arts Commission Agenda Item Agenda Report
Arts Commission Comments and Committee Reports
Staff Comments
Items for future Consideration
Adjournment
Future Meetings