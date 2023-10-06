A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall:
23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Items on the agenda include an update on the temporary public art installations along the city’s trails for 2024 and an update on programming for The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall for the rest of 2023 and programming for 2024.
View the full meeting agenda below:
Arts Commission Regular Meeting 10/12/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.