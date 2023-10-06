A regular meeting of the city of Santa Clarita Arts Commission will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

The meeting will be held in the Santa Clarita City Council Chambers at City Hall:

23920 Valencia Blvd. First Floor,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Items on the agenda include an update on the temporary public art installations along the city’s trails for 2024 and an update on programming for The MAIN Theater in Old Town Newhall for the rest of 2023 and programming for 2024.

View the full meeting agenda below:

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...