header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 26
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
| Monday, Oct 26, 2020
An aerial view of the Whittaker-Bermite site looking west in April 2008. Photo: Stephen K. Peeples.
An aerial view of the Whittaker-Bermite site looking west in April 2008. | Photo: Stephen K. Peeples.

 

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address a default letter the city received related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.

The special meeting will begin in Council Chambers with public participation from citizens by telephone or virtually via Zoom about a 10-page Notice of Default letter sent to the city by Remediation Financial Inc., the insurer of Whittaker Corp., the company responsible for the cleanup of toxic soil on the Whittaker-Bermite site.

The toxic cleanup was declared completed in spring 2020, after nearly 20 years.

After hearing public comments, Councilmembers will then begin a closed session in the Century Room to confer with legal counsel about the default letter, which accuses the city of “material default of its obligations” under a 1996 development agreement.

After reconvening in an open session in Council Chambers, the City Attorney will make an announcement regarding the default letter.

Background
According to an August 19 interoffice memo from City Manager Ken Striplin, he participated in a phone conference on Monday, August 17, with Bart Shea and David Lunn of Remediation Financial Inc., the insurer of Whittaker Corp., the company responsible for the cleanup of toxic soil on the Whittaker-Bermite site.

“During this discussion, Mr. Shea and Mr. Lunn indicated that they believed the City had breached its obligations under the 1996 Development Agreement, in terms of force majeure site cleanup issues and alleged misrepresentations of the status of entitlements by City staff to third parties interfering with potential site financing,” Striplin wrote in the memo.

“They also indicated they were contemplating sending a notice of default to the City as a precursor to litigation,” he wrote.

Striplin received the Notice of Default letter from Remediation Financial on Oct. 15. Read it here.

See the complete Special Meeting agenda here.

default letter - Whittaker-Bermite site map

Details for Public Participation
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting remotely using Zoom.

For those wishing to provide written comments on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic written comment form at https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least 30 minutes before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak on an item as listed on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at
https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least 30 minutes before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

Zoom Meeting:
To participate in the Special Meeting using Zoom use Webinar ID: 946 3273 6223 and Password: 515660

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/94632736223

Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592

Note: You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter

Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway

Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
FULL STORY...

16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV

16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Monday, Oct 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council

Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
FULL STORY...

City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award

City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Friday, Oct 23, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
As the holidays fast approach, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Public Health are coming under fire for their newly released Thanksgiving guidelines on private gatherings, which come with strict restrictions aimed at decreasing the transmission of COVID-19.
State Criticized for Restrictive Thanksgiving Guidelines
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 8 new deaths and 861 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 136 new cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Passes 300K Cases; 7,136 Total in SCV
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 5:30 p.m., to address anticipated litigation related to the long-proposed Porta Bella residential-commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property in the center of the city.
Oct. 27: Special City Council Meeting on Whittaker-Bermite Default Letter
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
The city of Santa Clarita on Monday began an expansion project at the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita adjacent to the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
Santa Clarita Trek Bike Park Expansion Underway
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
Officials at the Newhall School District submitted reopening waivers for TK-2 grade to return to in-person instruction and provided parents with an update on the ransomware attack during an engagement night Wednesday.
NSD Submits Reopening Waivers, Discusses Ransomware Attack
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
Three College of the Canyons architecture and interior design students have been selected to participate in the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Los Angeles 2x8 Student Competition, Exhibition and Scholarship program.
COC Students Chosen for Architecture, Interior Design Exhibit
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported 16 productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of Monday, Oct. 26.
16 Productions Filming the Week of Oct. 26 in SCV
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Celebrating First Responders Day on Wednesday, October 28, Firehouse Subs restaurants nationwide and in Santa Clarita will invite customers to help raise funds for the nonprofit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
Oct. 28: First Responders Day Fundraiser Set by Firehouse Subs
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes Eric Whitacre as the first featured guest in the School of Visual & Performing Arts Industry Insight Series on Monday, Oct. 26 starting at 7 p.m.
Oct. 26: COC Launches Industry Insight Series with Grammy Winner Eric Whitacre
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
Southern California Edison officials announced Monday the possibility of power shut-offs for some of its customers, including many in the Santa Clarita Valley, amid Red Flag warnings and “damaging wind gusts.”
SCE Calls Power Shut-off Warning for SCV
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations put out its annual numbers on hate crimes for 2019 on Friday, which noted while countywide reports remain on the rise over the past half-dozen years, they declined again for the reporting area that includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
County Data on Hate Crimes Show Dip in Local Reports
Today in SCV History (Oct. 26)
1970 - Permanent COC Valencia campus dedicated [story]
COC
Today in SCV History (Oct. 25)
1898 - Newhall pioneer Henry Clay Wiley (Wiley Canyon) dies in Los Angeles [story]
HC Wiley
Today in SCV History (Oct. 24)
1992 - Dedication of Santa Clarita's first Metrolink station (Santa Clarita Station) [brochure]
brochure
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 23 new deaths and 2,773 new positive cases of COVID-19, including 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 296,821 L.A. County Cases, 7,000 in SCV
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced a major injection of new Homekey funding made possible by the Legislature to expand and support the state program, helping thousands of families experiencing or at risk of homelessness find permanent, long-term housing solutions.
Sixth Round of ‘Homekey’ Funding Includes $24M for L.A. County
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted its agenda for a regular meeting in Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, October 27.
Oct. 27 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
The city of Santa Clarita has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
City of Santa Clarita Earns National Financial Reporting Award
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station will host a National Drug Takeback Day event on Saturday, October 24, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Oct. 24: SCV Sheriff’s Station to Host Drug Takeback Day
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
City of Santa Clarita officials delivered the 2020 State of the City event Thursday in true COVID-19-era format: virtually, while shining a light on local essential workers who have toiled tirelessly since the onset of the pandemic.
Santa Clarita 2020 ‘State of the City’ Highlights Resilience Amid Challenges
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
Governor Gavin Newsom has announced the retirement of California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley, and the appointment of Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray to succeed Stanley.
CHP’s Stanley to Retire; Governor Names Amanda Ray New Commissioner
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
A new state law set to take effect in January requires employers to provide notice of workplace COVID-19 exposure, and Santa Clarita Valley business leaders are urging local businesses to review their health and safety procedures now.
COVID-19 Exposure: SCV Business Leaders Weigh in on AB 685
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputy arrested a woman and a male parolee on felony drug and weapons charges in Valencia earlier this week.
Parolee, Woman Arrested in Valencia on Felony Drug, Weapon Charges
Today in SCV History (Oct. 23)
1888 - 8:15 a.m.: Newhall's luxurious Southern Hotel burns to the ground [story]
Southern Hotel
%d bloggers like this: