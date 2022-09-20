header image

1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
Oct. 8: Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
| Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
triumph foundation bsbll

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the ninth annual Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 36 people with disabilities, including children, adults and veterans, will participate in this modified baseball game.

Hundreds of attendees are expected at the event to watch 12 teams of three players, consisting of at least one quadriplegic and one paraplegic player, attempt to hit a ball “over the line” into a sectioned-off territory. Teams will compete all day to win the championship.

The field, located at Lake Balboa Park, is specially designed for the use of people with disabilities. It has a rubberized surface designed for wheelchairs, walkers and those with an unsteady gait due to physical disabilities. The annual Wheelchair Baseball tournament is expected to be another home run.

“This is my favorite event every year, I’m not able to play many sports but Triumph has adapted baseball to be player friendly for all levels of disabilities to join in,” said Janette Knudson, a C-7 quadriplegic participant.

“My favorite part of OTL is that I get to play with my family members. They get to play America’s best pastime from our perspective,” said Walter Escamilla, Lead Ambassador.

Jerry Maneses, another member, added “When we compete, we feel powerful.”

The community is welcome to attend this free event to see the baseball tournament and watch the wheelchair users push the limits of their ability.

Triumph is also seeking community partners and volunteers to help support this event. For more information email info@Triumph-Foundation.org.

Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Baseball Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Barry A. Sanders Sports Field

6300 Balboa Blvd.,

Van Nuys, CA 91316

For more information on the event visit Over-the-Line Baseball.

Triumph Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help individuals with spinal cord injury triumph over their disability and to inspire them to keep moving forward with their lives by pushing themselves to get better every day.

Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis – not just initially when the injury/disease occurs, but as a lifelong support network.

Triumph Foundation’s programs are primarily focused on people who have spinal cord injury/disorder causing paralysis. However, many of our programs are open to any person dealing with disability including family members. Our outreach supports children, adults, and Veterans; and people of all backgrounds. The majority of our outreach is in Southern California, but we also provide resources and assistance to people across the United States.

To date, the organization has touched the lives of more than 8,000 individuals with disabilities; given over $1,000,000 in assistance to people with inadequate medical insurance and financial hardship; performed dozens of accessible home remodels; provided wheelchair accessible vehicles to 20 individuals who did not have the means to purchase one on their own; handed out over 2,000 Care Packs full of resources to those newly injured; and regularly visited 24 area hospitals and rehabilitation centers throughout the Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern and San Diego counties.

Triumph Foundation is a chapter of United Spinal, the national spinal cord injury association; Move United and is the Los Angeles Paralympic Sport Club.

For more information visit the Triumph Foundation.

