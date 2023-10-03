Old Town Newhall Library Hosts ‘Season of Discovery’ Art Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita has announced an art exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an impressive array of artwork created by the Santa Clarita Artists Association members. The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Dec. 29. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“Season of Discovery” promises to be an immersive showcase, highlighting the talent and creativity of local artists. The exhibition will encompass various artistic mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, ink drawings, photography and mixed media. Art enthusiasts can expect to encounter a captivating array of seascapes, landscapes and portraits. Established in 1989, the Santa Clarita Artists Association has been a steadfast supporter of the local arts community. With 130 members ranging from novice to professional, it continues to provide a platform for artists to create, share and develop their artistic skills.

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s home is a hidden gem in the heart of Old Town Newhall, located on Sixth Street. The gallery showcases member art throughout the year in various media formats. The organization’s work helps enrich the environment and culture of the Santa Clarita community.

Santa Clarita Artists Association monthly general meetings feature professional artists conducting art demonstrations, offering valuable insights into the creative process. These meetings are open to the public and serve as an excellent opportunity to engage with the local arts community.

As “Season of Discovery” unfolds, the city invites residents to explore the beautiful artwork on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch. Discover the talent that thrives within Santa Clarita and immerse yourself in the diverse world of visual art.

To learn more about “Season of Discovery” and upcoming art opportunities with the City of Santa Clarita, please contact Stephanie Jacinto at sjacinto@santaclarita.gov.

